Weymouth Center welcomes home Writers-in-Residence alum Kelly Mustian, USA Today bestselling author of “The Girls in the Stilt House.” On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Mustian will talk about her journey from a Mississippi childhood to the creation of her bestselling novel, while sharing photographs that illustrate scenes from the book.
Mustian is thrilled to be back at Weymouth, which she says is her favorite place to write.
“There’s something inherently inspiring about working in the house where so many other writers, past and present, have labored over stringing words together in meaningful ways,” she says. “In the Boyd House, I feel part of that literary fellowship and almost cheered on by all that writerly energy.”
Mustian grew up in Natchez, Mississippi, the terminus of the Natchez Trace trail that originates in Nashville, Tennessee.
She notes that her coming of age there during a tumultuous time in our country’s history gave her an intimate understanding of the landscape, both physical and cultural, that is at the heart of “The Girls in the Stilt House.” The contrast between the natural beauty of the Trace and the political and social landscape of the 1920s, and of her own years there, became an underlying theme of the novel.
While “The Girls in the Stilt House” is the author’s first novel to find a home with a publisher, it is the third novel that she has written. The novel was shortlisted for the 2022 Crook’s Corner Book Prize. She has written short stories, essays and articles for literary journals and commercial magazines and is a past recipient of a Regional Artist Grant from the North Carolina Arts and Science Council.
Mustian is currently working on a novel and will share more details about it in her Jan. 25 presentation. “I’ll also be giving some hints about traces of the Boyd House, which will appear in my new novel,” she adds.
During her early 20s, Mustian lived in North Carolina and always hoped to return. After migrating around the country, she arrived back here where she currently lives with her family near the foothills of North Carolina.
Being a current resident or having ties to North Carolina is a prerequisite for acceptance into Weymouth’s distinguished Writers-in-Residence program, which hosts over 100 writers each year to reside at the Boyd House for up to two weeks. This will be Mustian’s 20th residency.
“With each (Weymouth) residency, I feel as if I’m adding my fingerprints to those of James and Katharine Boyd’s literary comrades ...Weymouth’s Writers-in-Residence are all beneficiaries of the hospitality to authors established by the Boyds and furthered by a long line of Weymouth’s loving caretakers,” the author enthuses.
The reading will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Great Room at 5:30 p.m. and will be followed by a meet-and-greet. Admission is free and open to the public, and registration is required. For registration to the reading and for more information about the Writers-in-Residence program, visit weymouthcenter.org.
Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities, a 501 (c)(3) organization and home to the North Carolina Literary Hall of Fame, is located at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
