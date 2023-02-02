The Encore Theatre is proud to present our annual dinner theatre production featuring “The Fox on the Fairway.” A tribute from Ken Ludwig, “The Fox on the Fairway” takes audiences on a hilarious romp, which pulls the rug out from underneath the stuffy denizens of a private country club. Filled with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans, it’s a furiously paced comedy that recalls the Marx Brothers’ classics. A charmingly madcap adventure about love, life, and man’s eternal love affair with...golf.
Opening Night is Friday, Feb. 10, at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for performances on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11, and Feb. 17-18, at 6:30 p.m., as well as matinees on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12, and Feb. 18-19, at 2 p.m. Evening performances include a small appetizer, dinner and a glass of wine. Matinee performances include a charcuterie board and a glass of wine. Purchase tickets online at www.encorecenter.net.
The cast includes Chris Brown (Henry Bingham), Arlene McCue (Pamela Peabody), Collin Conway (Justin Hicks), Samantha Patterson (Louise Heindbedder), Stephen Cain (Dickie Bell) and Charlynn Walker (Muriel Bingham).
“It is the job of our actors to work as best they can as an ensemble. To not just share the story that befalls the Quail Valley Country Club, but to play out this farce in such a way that does it justice as the tribute it is,” says director Cana Strong.
When the pandemic hit, so many local businesses were impacted by capacity restrictions, particularly theaters, which were limited to 25 audience members, and restaurants, which had a 30 percent capacity regulation. This made it very difficult, particularly on occasions traditionally celebrated by a night out, like Valentine’s Day.
This prompted some creative thinking. When the owners of the Encore Center, Sarah Lankford, and Ashten’s Restaurant and Bar, Ashley Van Camp, put their heads together, they found a way to help each other. Joining forces, they could provide members of the community a delicious dinner from a favorite local restaurant, all while watching a fantastic local production and remaining within capacity regulations. “The first year we did a show called ‘Love Letters,” says Sarah Lankford, producer and owner of the Encore Center. “It was such a success we followed it up the next year with ‘Around the World in 80 Days.’ Being such a huge golf community, we felt ‘The Fox on the Fairway’ was the perfect choice for this year.”
Van Camp said Ashten’s Restaurant is excited to once again partner with their neighbors at Encore Theater to bring local food and local theater to the community. “Dinner and a show” just sound so perfect together!”
Encore is presenting this show in partnership with The Pines Preservation Guild, who work tirelessly to save the heritage buildings that make our community so special. In support of The Pines Preservation Guild, the Encore Center will be selling merchandise as well as collecting donations for The Pines Preservation Guild during the production of “The Fox on the Fairway.” Patrons are encouraged to bring a monetary donation and/or support the Guild by purchasing some of the incredible merchandise they have available such as T-shirts, pennants, mugs, koozies and decals. Patrons will also receive a free shipping code for use to purchase items which are not available on hand from The Pines Preservation Guild’s digital store. All donations are appreciated. Everyone who brings a donation or makes a purchase will receive a free item from concessions.
