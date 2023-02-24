Get ready for the song stylings of The Four Freshmen, the legendary vocal jazz group that has enamored listeners worldwide for decades with their smooth blend and trademark close-harmony sound.
On Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., The Four Freshmen bring their musical talents to Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. In addition, group members will lead a one-on-one master class workshop at 1 p.m., for aspiring performers. The concert and class are separately ticketed.
To many music enthusiasts, The Four Freshmen need no introduction. The group began in 1948, when four college freshmen crafted a unique style of vocal harmony that landed them at Capitol Records, where they would eventually record 23 albums, thrusting them into the national spotlight. The young group won fame with their renditions of “Graduation Day” and “It’s a Blue World,” among other hits.
Their tight-knit sound inspired The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, The Mamas and the Papas, Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and the Manhattan Transfer. The group has had 25 members since its inception, but the integrity of the sound created by the original guys has been meticulously maintained.
This year celebrates the 75th anniversary of the group, with current members Bob Ferreira, Tommy Boynton, Jake Baldwin and Ryan Howe. Ferreira, a group member since 1992, will be making his third visit to the Sandhills, having spent more than half his life traveling with The Four Freshmen.
“The Great American Songbook is not limitless, but it is almost there,” he says. “We’ve made dozens of albums over the years and it is a very rich well from which we pull these wonderful resources. To us, a great song is what we consider a timeless song that holds up musically and lyrically in any generation.”
Ferreira started playing drums in his teens, joining a rock band and also his high school chamber choir and vocal jazz ensemble in Bothell, Wash. After graduation, he auditioned and was accepted into the notable vocal jazz ensemble “Soundsation” at Edmonds Community College under the direction of former Freshman, Kirk Marcy. Ferreira then transferred to Central Washington University, where he began pursuing a degree in music education. It was there where The Four Freshmen, by Marcy’s recommendation, offered Ferreira a position in the legendary vocal group. In his tenure with the Freshmen, Ferreira has performed in all 50 states, over 10 countries and is credited on 11 recordings with the Freshmen.
“The Four Freshmen are one of the most inspiration groups and that harmony still stands up today — it is a signature sound. Bob Flanigan, the original lead singer, had a very unique voice and a unique approach and personality in his voice that helped to light the sound up,” adds Ferreira. “We take that and do the old songs, but also new arrangements. We try to define ourselves within the legacy.”
Group member Tommy Boynton joined the Freshmen in 2015 and sings second tenor as well as playing guitar. Boynton grew up in Aurora, Colo., where his musical journey began in the third grade. He sang in a children’s chorus and studied piano and drums, which led him to Phil Mattson’s prestigious School for Music Vocations (SMV) in Creston, Iowa. He then went on to graduate in 2012 from the New England Conservatory in Boston, where he studied with Dominique Eade and Ran Blake. Boynton continues to share his love and passion for music by returning to SMV, where he continues to teach, balancing his time in the classroom with his students and on the road touring.
Jack Baldwin became one of The Four Freshmen in 2020. He sings third part and plays the trumpet. His musical life began at age 10, in Florence, Ore., where he chose to try the trumpet in school band and was enamored immediately. Baldwin attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston, and holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies. He placed third in the 2010 International Trumpet Guild’s Jazz Trumpet Competition, second in the 2013 National Trumpet Competition’s Jazz division, and was a finalist in the 2019 Carmine Caruso International Jazz Trumpet competition.
Ryan Howe joined the Freshmen in 2020, and sings first tenor and plays bass. Howe is a jazz singer, teacher, arranger and songwriter, originally from the rural mountains of Pennsylvania. There, a musical upbringing led Howe to an undergraduate degree in classical voice at Mansfield University, before traveling to Iowa to attend the School for Music Vocations in Creston, where he was a peer of Boynton. Since then, he has spent eight of the last 11 years teaching in Creston, where he currently serves fulltime. Howe also spent two years at the University of North Texas, serving as a teaching fellow while earning his master’s in jazz studies. The love of vocal jazz was inherited from his grandfather, a lifelong Four Freshmen fan, who frequently described the group as “marvelous” and “one of, if not the best darn musical groups on the planet.”
Ferreira said, in some ways, all of the group members are educators.
“When we offer the master class, a lot of it is to impart our wisdom as much as we can. My own wisdom was gained from 30 years of touring and seeing things that so many people don’t get to see,” Ferreira says. “Together, the four of us have experience that aspiring musicians and music educators would be delighted to know … We are so enthused about the legacy of the Freshmen and take such pride in keeping the tradition and keeping it new and fresh.”
The BPAC Master Class series is the brainchild of BPAC’s new executive director, Morgan Sills. “With the college’s excellent Fine Arts Department consistently offering vocal and instrumental music classes as well as theater classes, a master class series at BPAC was the logical next step,” Sills says. “It gives SCC students and members of the community at large once-in-a-lifetime opportunities to study with world class artists.”
Each class consists of a short opening lecture, technique demonstration and one-on-work, and a question and answer period. There are two levels of participation: Working Participants and Auditors. Working Participants work one-on-one with the instructor on material they’ve prepared. Auditors do not perform during the class, but are welcome to ask questions during the question-and-answer session. To register to attend, visit SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
The Four Freshmen will perform in concert on Friday, March 3, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium, at BPAC on the Sandhills Community College campus. Tickets range from $39-$69; purchase in advance online at SandhillsBPAC.com or TicketMeSandhills.com.
