The grand finale to the 2021 Thursday Summer Classic Series at the Sunrise Theater is “The Big Lebowski” at 7 p.m. Aug. 12. The film event, sponsored by The Ice Cream Parlor, will be a night of costumes, contests, and trivia in celebration of The Dude.
“Everyone is invited to come to the screening dressed as their favorite character with prizes awarded for the best costumes,” says Robin Duff, Sunrise volunteer and fan of the film. “If moviegoers correctly answer a trivia question about ‘The Big Lebowski,’ they have a chance to win a free scoop of ice cream from The Ice Cream Parlor.”
This ultimate cult classic from 1998 stars Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Julianne Moore and Steve Buscemi in a case of mistaken identity. The Dude (Bridges) is a laid-back, easygoing burnout with the same name as a millionaire whose wife owes a lot of money to dangerous people. When two thugs urinate on The Dude’s rug to coerce him into paying a debt he knows nothing about, it sends him on a dangerous quest to straighten things out and get his rug cleaned. As The Dude would say, “A lotta ins, lotta outs, lotta what have yous.”
MOVIE TRIVIA
• The Dude’s wardrobe was obtained from thrift shops and Jeff Bridges' own clothes, including his Jellies sandals, which he still wears.
• This is John Goodman’s favorite John Goodman film. He said he has never had more fun acting in any other movie.
• “Dude” is said 160 times and The Dude says “man” 147 times. The only time The Dude introduces himself as “Jeffrey Lebowski” rather than The Dude is in the mortuary scene.
• “The Dude abides” is a reference to Ecclesiastes 1:4. It means The Dude can weather change and chaos around him, but remains the same.
• Jeff Bridges, in his second career as a musician, sometimes tours with “The Abiders” band.
• The scene in which Walter throws the ringer out of the window was filmed backwards and reversed in post-production.
• A White Russian (or a “Caucasian,”as The Dude calls it) is two parts vodka, one part coffee liqueur, and one part cream served with ice in a lowball glass.
As an homage to the film, the Sunrise will have a limited supply of Southern Pines Brewery's White Russian Imperial Milk Stout available for purchase at concessions.
Tickets to the film are $10 and are available at www.SunriseTheater.com or at the box office 30 minutes before the show. Costumes are optional.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.