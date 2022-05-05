The Sunrise Theater will be hosting a cocktail hour and premiere showing of the new, highly-anticipated Downton Abbey film on Thursday, May 19, with the film beginning at 6:30 p.m. Guests are invited to attend in their finery for the occasion in Downton style. The Sunrise will be offering reserved seating and specialty drinks such as sangria, mimosas, Côte d’Azur mimosas, and (non-alcoholic) Shirley Temples for this premiere event.
This sequel to the big screen adaptation of the popular British TV series is set in 1929, 2 years after the conclusion of the first movie. The film will officially open at the Sunrise on Friday, May 20 for regularly scheduled screenings.
The television series Downton Abbey followed the lives of the Crawley family and the servants who worked for them at the turn of the 20th century in an Edwardian English country home. Over its 6 seasons, the series garnered 3 Golden Globe Awards, 15 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Special BAFTA award and 69 Emmy nominations in total, making Downton Abbey the most nominated non-US television show in the history of the Emmys - even earning a Guinness World Record for the highest critically rated TV show along the way.
The film opens with some surprising news from Violet Crawley (Maggie Smith), the Dowager Countess of Grantham. She has apparently inherited a villa in the south of France from an old flame. This gift, however, has been contested by his widow. To sort out this mess, the Dowager sends her son, Robert (Hugh Bonneville), his wife, Cora (Elizabeth McGovern), granddaughter Edith (Laura Carmichael) and a few others, including fan-favorite retired (even though he continues to pop up in every iteration) butler Carson (Jim Carter).
While this group is galivanting in the Côte d’Azur, a film crew has taken interest in using Downton Abbey as the set up an upcoming film. Robert (Hugh Bonneville), the Earl of Grantham, is extremely dismissive of the whole affair. Cinema (prounounced “kinema” by Robert) is fully beneath the pride and status of Downton Abbey and the Crawleys. As the reality of the repairs the home needs set in however, and the money that this visit from the dreaded Hollywood folks will bring in, Robert relents and allows Mary (Michelle Dockery) to accept and offer from the British Lion Film Co. Mary expertly manages the project and secures her position as the new matriarch of the family.
“I think the bar’s been raised, because for once we get the Crawleys out of the UK and into the glamorous South of France” said director Simon Curtis. “I think the audience will be delighted to be reunited with a family of characters that they love. My dream is that this is a two-hour escape for everyone in the world. I’d like audiences to laugh and to cry along with their favorite family.”
The May 19 cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the film premiere at 6:30 p.m. Champagne, wine, cider, spiked seltzer and specialty drinks such as sangria, mimosas, Côte d’Azur mimosas and (non-alcoholic) Shirley Temples and other refreshments will be available for purchase in addition to regular theater fare.
Tickets to the reserved seating premiere and all Downton screenings are available online at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise office, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.