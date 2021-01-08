Hardcover Fiction
1. The Return, by Nicholas Sparks (Hachette Book Group $28)
2. American Dirt, by Jeanine Cummins (Macmillan $27.99)
3. Big Lies in a Small Town, by Diane Chamberlain (Macmillan $27.99)
4. Camino Winds, by John Grisham (Random House $28.95)
5. Where the Crawdads Sing, by Delia Owens (Penguin Book Group $26)
6. The Exiles, by Christina Baker Kline (Harper Collins $27.99)
7. Migrations, by Charlotte McConaghy (Macmillan $26.99)
8. A Time for Mercy, by John Grisham (Random House $29.95)
9. The Dutch House, by Ann Patchett (Harper Collins $27.99)
10. A Good Neighborhood, by Therese Ann Fowler (Macmillan $28.99)
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. Everything Beautiful in Its Time: Seasons of Love and Loss, by Jenna Bush Hager (Harper Collins $26.99)
2. Live in Love: Growing Together Through Life’s Changes, by Lauren Akins (Random House $28)
3. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz, by Erik Larson (Random House $32)
4. A Promised Land, by Barack Obama (Random House $45)
5. How to be an Antiracist, by Ibram X. Kendi (Random House $27)
6. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, by Charlie Mackesy (Harper Collins $22.99)
7. House of Kennedy, by James Patterson (Hachette Book Group $29)
8. Carthage Police Chief Bunn Cameron Murdered, by John S. Frye (John S. Frye $20)
9. Untamed, by Glennon Doyle (Random House $28)
10. Wilmington’s Lie: The Murderous Coup of 1898 and the Rise of White Supremacy, by David Zucchino (Atlantic Monthly Press $28)
Paperback Fiction
1. Feels Like Falling by Kristy Woodson Harvey (Simon and Schuster $16.99)
2. A Woman is No Man, by Etaf Rum (Harper Collins $16.99)
3. Overstory, by Richard Powers (W.W. Norton $18.95)
4. The Only Woman in the Room, by Marie Benedict (Sourcebooks $16.99)
5. Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Book Group $17)
6. The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek, by Kim Michele Richardson (Sourcebooks $15.99)
7. A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles (Penguin Book Group $17)
8. This Tender Land, by William Kent Krueger (Simon and Schuster $17)
9. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, by Heather Morris (Harper Collins $16.99)
10. News of the World, by Paulette Jiles (Harper Collins $15.99)
Paperback Nonfiction
1. Just Mercy, by Bryan Stevenson (Random House $17)
2. Death of a Pinehurst Princess: The 1935 Elva Statler Davidson Mystery, by Steve Bouser (History Press $19.99)
3. The Last Castle: The Epic Story of Love, Loss and American Royalty in the Nation’s Largest Home, by Denise Kiernan (Simon and Schuster $18)
4. White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk about Racism, by Robin Diangelo (Random House $16)
5. Ashley’s War, by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon (Harper Collins $15.99)
6. Rules for the Southern Rule Breaker: Missteps and Lessons Learned, by Katherine Snow Smith (She Writes Press $16.95)
7. Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World’s Deadliest Special Operations Force, by Dan Schilling (Hachette Book Group $17.99)
8. Mothers and Strangers: Essays on Motherhood from the New South, by Lee Smith and Samia Seragelsin (UNC Press $22)
9. Every Man a Hero: A Memoir of D-Day, the First Wave at Omaha Beach, and a World at War, by Ray Lambert and Jim DeFelice (Harper Collins $17.99)
10. Braiding Sweetgrass, by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Edition $18)
Children’s Books
1. Fins, by Randy Wayne White (Macmillan $16.99)
2. Caterpillar Summer, by Gillian McDunn (Macmillan $16.99)
3. Twins No. 1, by Varian Johnson (Scholastic Book Group $12.99)
4. Cozy, by Jan Brett (Penguin Book Group $18.99)
5. City Spies, by James Ponti (Simon & Schuster $17.99)
6. The Best of Iggy, by Annie Barrows (Penguin Book Group $13.99)
7. Mac B., Kid Spy No. 5: Sound of Danger, by Mac Barnett (Scholastic Book Group $12.99)
8. Hum and Swish, by Matt Myers (Penguin Book Group $18.99)
9. Dog Man No. 9: Grime and Punishment, by Dav Pilkey (Scholastic Book Group $12.99)
10. Ashlords, by Scott Reintgen (Random House $17.99)
