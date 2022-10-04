Emily Hughes Johnson released her first work of fiction, “Bird of Paradise,” to considerable acclaim in 2021.
The book was co-authored with her mother, Marilyn Anne Hughes, who began writing the novel in 1995, when she was diagnosed with advanced stage cancer. After spending over 15 years writing, Hughes passed away in 2011, leaving the novel unfinished.
Shortly after, Johnson found a letter from her mother with a copy of her partial manuscript and a request that she finish the story for her. It took her eight years to finish the novel and partnered with Write Way Publishing, a hybrid publishing company located in the Triangle.
“Bird of Paradise” follows the close-knit Heywood family, who have lived all over the world, but it is their island that always calls them home. When 17-year-old Arianna Heywood finds that her childhood crush no longer looks at her as his little sister, she is eager to step over the threshold of womanhood with him by her side. But as is so often the case, we cannot control what happens to us in life.
Embarking on a decade-long journey of self-discovery, Ari works to find her place in the world, torn between the pull of her island and the possibility of what lies beyond. An unexpected encounter in the city of her dreams may change it all again. The novel has received praise from readers who have fallen in love with both the book and the story of its origin. Some have described the book as “captivating,” “movie-like,” “inspiring,” and “perfect for any book club.”
Johnson was born in Aspen, Colo., moving to Pinehurst at the age of 13. She attended The O’Neal School before graduating from Pinecrest High School in 2001, where she was member of the women’s golf team. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, with a degree in journalism and public relations, and a secondary concentration in archeology. She began her career in the marketing department of the PGA Tour before settling in the Raleigh area. She spent several years working in the development department of Raleigh’s professional ballet company, Carolina Ballet. Today she enjoys working as a freelance marketing consultant with clients from around the world and spending time with her husband and 7-year-old son.
Copies of “Bird of Paradise” are available for purchase locally from The Country Bookshop, during and after the meet-the-author event on Tuesday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., at The Country Bookshop, 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
