London, 1925: In a world of townhomes and tennis matches, socialites and shooting parties, Miss Nan O’Dea became Archie Christie’s mistress, luring him away from his devoted and well-known wife, Agatha Christie. The question is, why? Why destroy another woman’s marriage, why hatch a plot years in the making, and why murder? The greatest mystery wasn’t Agatha Christie’s disappearance in those 11 infamous days, it’s what she discovered.
“The Christie Affair” is a beguiling novel of star-crossed lovers, heartbreak, revenge and murder — and a brilliant re-imagination of one of the most talked-about unsolved mysteries of the 20th century.
On Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m., The Country Bookshop will host author Nina de Gramont to discuss her latest novel, which is set for paperback release.
There is no cost to attend, but space is limited. Pre-register to reserve your spot on TicketMeSandhills.com.
Nina de Gramont (also known as Marina Gessner) lives in coastal North Carolina with her husband, the writer David Gessner.
She is a professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington, where she teaches courses in fiction, creative nonfiction, forms of fiction, and the art of the personal essay. She has also taught special topics in young adult literature.
De Gamont is author of the acclaimed “Meet Me at the River,” “Every Little Thing in the World,” “Gossip of the Starlings,” “The Last September,” as well as “The Distance from Me to You,” which has recently been optioned for a movie.
Blending fact and fiction, her most recent work, “The Christie Affair” is a wonderfully clever take on Agatha Christie’s mysterious real-life disappearance in 1926. The Wall Street Times notes the novel “sizzles from its first sentence.” It was selected as a Reese’s Book Club Pick, was named to The Washington Post’s list of best thrillers and mysteries for 2022, and is a New York Times bestseller.
The Country Bookshop is located at 140 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines.
