Tomorrow may be turkey day but not too late for refinements, beginning with the game-changing turkey-in-a-blanket, which guarantees a moist, easy to slice, steaming hot bird: Calculate roasting time so turkey is done an hour before serving. Turn oven temp to 375 degrees for final 10 minutes. Remove pan from oven, quickly siphon off pan drippings to make gravy. Cover pan with a double layer of heavy-duty foil, tucking edges tightly around rim — no gaps. Cover pan with a clean blanket or quilt, folded double, tucking overhang securely under pan. Set aside for an hour, freeing up oven for other dishes. At serving time, turkey will be steaming hot, juicy and slice without shredding.
In a rush? Cellophane bags reduce roasting time. Place onion slices or celery ribs over breast to prevent cellophane from sticking.
Homemade gravy ensures the best leftovers. Make stock by simmering giblets, wing tips, neck with onion and celery. Brown a little flour in pan drippings, add stock, stir until thickened. Or, instead of flour, stir in a very small amount of plain mashed potato flakes and bring to a bubble. A few drops of Kitchen Bouquet or other browning agent provide rich color.
Raw sweet potatoes are difficult to peel. Simmer them unpeeled until very tender, slip off skins. While still hot mash with butter and apple cider or orange juice.
Delish flavor twist on your turkey: During roasting, cover breast with raw bacon slices. Remove as they become crisp.
Aperitif, anyone? Cranberry juice or cranberry wine over crushed ice, with a lemon twist and splash of club soda, sipped through a straw.
Weary of green bean casserole? Try this colorful newbie: Slice and cook yellow summer squash until very tender, then drain and mash. Toss in a handful of finely chopped red and green bell peppers. Add butter and about ¾ cup bagged cornbread or herbed stuffing. Mix well, bake in shallow dish for 30-45 minutes. Reheats nicely, so make enough for leftovers.
Cranberry applesauce pleases all ages: Peel and slice 5-6 McIntosh apples, which always make the best sauce. Add a bag of cranberries and about 3/4 cup orange or apple juice. Simmer, covered, over low heat until apples fall apart. Mash mixture with potato masher. Sweeten to taste. Cool, then refrigerate. Sauce will thicken as it cools.
So important: Sharpen carving knives. Consider buying poultry shears. Devise a way to warm dinner plates and serving dishes in oven, dishwasher or otherwise.
Stuff, baby, stuff! Dressing pales by comparison. Jiffy-mix cornbread, dry French bread, biscuits, rolls, English muffins. Simmer celery-onion-parsley in chicken broth, mix in sage or poultry seasoning, pour over bread, stir in an egg, fill cavity.
Delay dessert: Finish off dinner with fresh orange, kiwi, pineapple slices. Then take a walk, breathe the chilly air, watch some football, load the dishwasher. Pie will taste so much better afterward.
Enjoy the fellowship. Remember, in troubled times Thanksgiving means more than turkey and pumpkin pie.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.