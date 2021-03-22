North Moore High School’s Theater Department will be streaming their spring performances of “Lion King Jr.” this weekend, Friday, March 26, and Saturday, March 27, at 7 p.m., with a 3 p.m. matinee Sunday, March 28.
According to Kimberly Fielder-Jones, director of the theater program at the school, the students involved have made the production entirely their own.
“Forced to get creative by a lack of resources during the pandemic, the cast responded by putting their whole hearts into making the play possible,” she says.
The show’s protagonist, Simba, battles it out for the chance to stand on “Pride Rock” as the true king. North Moore students have been defending their kingdom too, which has a mountain range made of painted foam.
Cast members include Emma Mack (Rafiki); Jalen Troublefield (Young Simba); Logan Brown (Simb…
Two weeks out from opening night in March 2020, North Moore’s spring production of “Hairspray” was canceled for safety reasons as COVID-19 hit the country.
“The students were blindsided after months of rehearsal,” says Fielder-Jones. “It’s taken guts for most of them to repeat the process.”
In the production, Simba is forced to grow as a character and mature quickly when circumstances demand it. Rather than shrug and say “hakuna matata,” the NMHS students have similarly decided to accept the limitations caused by social distancing and work around them.
“We weren’t sure we’d get another chance to do this, honestly,” says senior Brooke Dunlap, who is the technical director and actor behind the character of Zazu. Dunlap has spent her past four at NMHS managing stage productions for the drama department. This year, she’s been working double-time, using free periods and lunches to pull the show together.
Dunlap isn’t the only one; all the actors are giving up their extra time.
Fellow senior Skyler Fielder doubles as one of the play’s lead actors and the sole choreographer. Student designer Zoie Jones is hand-making each of the show’s elaborate puppets.
“We have a lot of work left to do, but a lot of hands to get it all done,” says Fielder-Jones.
Because of COVID-19, the department couldn’t host normal fundraisers. There was no money for costumes or props. Instead of buying supplies, the group built the entire set and all of the costumes from scratch, using only recycled materials.
“The actors are the tech crew,” says Fielder-Jones. “The IT department will be filming the play. We’re definitely keeping it all in house.”
The crew plans to film the production three times and pick their favorite take to air during the time period their normal performances would take place.
Eli Brown, who is playing the story’s villain, Scar, has a job outside of school, so he sometimes has to miss a rehearsal. But all the other actors have his lines memorized and are quick to fill in his role when necessary.
According to Fielder-Jones, the actors are always feeding each other forgotten lines and guiding each other during complicated choreography. “Hours of rehearsal and years of involvement in a tight-knit theater department have made the members of the group close friends,” she says.
The choice of script also adds to the easy mood in the auditorium.
I wanted to choose something peaceful,” says Fielder-Jones.
“‘The Lion King’ is nostalgic for most kids, who grew up watching the movie,” says Fielder-Jones. “Prior knowledge of the songs and plot allows them to relax and have more fun with it.”
Music Director Clay Perry has even been teaching students the separate meanings and pronunciations of words from African languages that feature in songs, so the cast can get comfortable singing them.
The production has had to follow careful safety protocols, including daily temperature checks and constant use of masks. One creative solution for physical distancing has been the choice to create a set with different levels, with standing spots at all different heights.
“So far, everyone has managed to stay well,” says Fielder-Jones.
That doesn’t mean that there haven’t been obstacles. With students attending school in two split groups on different days, to enable social distancing, the entire cast hadn’t gotten a chance to rehearse together as of last Thursday. Like the actor playing Scar, a lot of students are working on their off days. Some can’t get to campus when they don’t ride the bus. And Fielder-Jones is worried the spotty regional wifi will get in the way of audience members tuning into the online performance.
But she says she is also confident that cast members know each other well enough that they will fall into step together quickly when it’s time for a real performance.
“They just appreciate the chance to get out there and perform,” says Fielder-Jones. “It’s what they love to do.”
To buy tickets for this weekend’s virtual performances, which are $15 per device, visit https://northmooretheatre.weebly.com/spring-musical.html?fbclid=IwAR2zqkKhubZxOgfyTifZWWnTl4acyDX7h2h_RJRrdUS7E0d0_CrHoJPUwWE.
Contact Mary Moore at mmoore@thepilot.com.
