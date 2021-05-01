There is a church in Southern Pines, North Carolina, that refused to close for COVID. Although, members no longer attend church, standing shoulder to shoulder, risking their well-being, the pastor, Mark Muirhead, came up with a way to continue serving the congregation.

Every Sunday since COVID interrupted church services, he has preached from the rooftop of the church’s family center to the congregation in the parking lot.

Members attended a “drive-In church service” every Sunday at Sandhills Assembly of God (Sandhills church.com).

“This pastor truly thinks ‘out of the box,” says a spokesman. “He comes up with creative ways to continue serving the Lord and His congregation, who have witnessed miracles in that very parking lot.”

Muirhead and the church leadership have planned some special activities, such as “Chill and Grill” on May 30, a Father’s Day celebration on June 20, and an Independence Day service on July 4.

“Join this loving church family at 6481 U.S. 1 N, Southern Pines, for the most interesting church service you have ever attended,” says the spokesman.

Call (910) 692-2403 for more information about upcoming events.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days