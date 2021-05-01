There is a church in Southern Pines, North Carolina, that refused to close for COVID. Although, members no longer attend church, standing shoulder to shoulder, risking their well-being, the pastor, Mark Muirhead, came up with a way to continue serving the congregation.
Every Sunday since COVID interrupted church services, he has preached from the rooftop of the church’s family center to the congregation in the parking lot.
Members attended a “drive-In church service” every Sunday at Sandhills Assembly of God (Sandhills church.com).
“This pastor truly thinks ‘out of the box,” says a spokesman. “He comes up with creative ways to continue serving the Lord and His congregation, who have witnessed miracles in that very parking lot.”
Muirhead and the church leadership have planned some special activities, such as “Chill and Grill” on May 30, a Father’s Day celebration on June 20, and an Independence Day service on July 4.
“Join this loving church family at 6481 U.S. 1 N, Southern Pines, for the most interesting church service you have ever attended,” says the spokesman.
Call (910) 692-2403 for more information about upcoming events.
