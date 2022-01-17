Roy Firestone

The Arts Council of Moore County is proud to present Roy Firestone — A One Man Show on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 7 p.m., at Owens Auditorium in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, on the campus of Sandhills Community College.

But don’t let the show name fool you.

Firestone, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning host at ESPN and best-selling author, is also an acclaimed performer. His show is about much more than sports. In addition to all the voices Firestone brings to the stage (Frank Sinatra, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, just to name a few), the show contains videos of funny bloopers, touching stories and many more surprises.

As a bonus, Firestone will be joined on stage by Moore County’s own master musician, Paul Murphy. A graduate of Pinecrest High School and former member of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Band, Paul is an active composer, arranger and performer. He also serves as the pastor of Trinity AME Zion Church and is a member of the Southern Pines Town Council.

Purchase your tickets by Jan. 17 for best pricing. A limited number of VIP reserved seats are $75 each. General reserved seats are $50. Buy at TicketMeSandhills.com, at the Arts Council offices (Campbell House, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines), or by phone (910) 692-2787. For information, visit MooreArt. org.

