Never have such atrocities been perpetrated on a dish this basic, this delicious, this versatile as potato salad. Some swim in mayonnaise harboring bacteria collected while parked on a picnic table. Others used undercooked, flavorless potatoes – or mushy varieties creating a veritable mashed potato salad. How about the sugary-sweet ones suffering a plethora of pickles?
I try to laugh at deli potato salad priced as though the main ingredient was caviar.
Argentineans, Greeks, Italians, Germans — even the haughty French — have their versions, sometimes substituting olive oil for mayo. American cooks come to blows over whether to include hard boiled eggs and/or a touch of mustard.
Many missteps result from ignoring the basics. Once addressed, anything’s possible.
The potatoes: The best salads start with waxy, thin-skinned “new” potatoes like red or Yukon Gold. Don’t use bakers or “old” varieties with soft, mealy flesh. Cooking unpeeled adds flavor. For uniform doneness, cut potatoes, peeled or not, into same-sized bite-sized chunks. Cover with water and simmer until barely tender.
Take off burner and let sit in hot water for about 5 minutes until easily pierced with knife tip. Pour into a colander and rinse several times with cold water. Spread on a towel to dry and cool thoroughly.
The add-ins: Start with celery, preferably inner ribs with some leave; green onions (sparingly) or chives, parsley (stems removed) and bread-and-butter pickles. Some cooks like the veggies hand-chopped. I prefer finely chopped in food processor, plus extra celery sliced thinly by hand, for crunch. I also like a hard-boiled egg or two, well-mashed with a fork or processed with the veggies. Another possibility, for color and flavor: chopped pimentos from a jar or a fine grating of carrot. However, don’t go wild. Potatoes are the main event.
The mayo: Hellmann’s or Duke’s? Over this, duels have been fought. After trying both, I prefer Hellmann’s, which has more body. Remember, the sole purpose of mayo is to hold the potato pieces together, not as an element. Go easy.
Another fine point: Whether using hand- or processor-chopped veggies, fold them and the mayo into the potatoes gently, with a rubber spatula, to prevent breaking. Salt sparingly after adding mayo, which contains quite a bit of salt. A sprinkle of white or freshly ground black pepper helps.
Give potatoes time to absorb the added flavors.
Cover and refrigerate several hours, even overnight. If salad will sit on a picnic or buffet table for a while set serving bowl in a larger bowl of ice. Individual serving suggestion: Scoop potato salad onto a romaine lettuce leaf “canoe.” Or hollow out a ripe garden tomato and fill with potato salad.
Adventurous alternatives: For BLT potato salad, fold halved tiny grape tomatoes and, at the last minute, crumbled crisp bacon into potatoes; mix mayo with a bit of ketchup or chili sauce. Serve on shredded iceberg. For a Mediterranean touch, fold in marinated artichoke hearts, strips of sun-dried tomatoes and/or spicy salami strips, black olives. Dress with olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Raid the herb pot: basil, dill, oregano, chives combined with half light mayo, half light sour cream mixed into potatoes cut into thin slices rather than chunks.
Green goddess, to awaken a weary palate. In blender, combine mayo, a few green pepper slices, a chopped garlic clove and one or two anchovies.
Then, for something completely different, mix potato with bleu cheese crumbles and raw spinach ribbons. Dress lightly with plain mayo
No glop. No goo. No mustard. Instead, create summer art with the not-so-lowly potato…and watch Mona Lisa grin.
