The Artists League of the Sandhills presents “The Art of Black,” a lecture by award-winning fine artist Harry Neely, on Thursday, May 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 129 Exchange St., in historic Aberdeen.
Neely is a member of OPA, AAPL, and NOAPS. His presentation will examine the often misunderstood use of black and dark pigments in art through history with examples from Sorolla, Sargent, Manet and others.
Discover how our eyes see darks or blacks; what role darks serve in our art; and look at which dark or “black” pigments or mixtures can be useful in your artwork. This lecture is geared toward artists and anyone with interest in art history and value/composition/color.
The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Complimentary appetizers and wine or water will be available.
Cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration and payment in advance is required. Call the Artists League of the Sandhills at (910) 944-3979 or email artistleague@windstream.net to register.
