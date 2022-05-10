Self-Portrait, by Harry Neely

Self-Portrait, by Harry Neely

The Artists League of the Sandhills presents “The Art of Black,” a lecture by award-winning fine artist Harry Neely, on Thursday, May 19, 5:30 to 7 p.m., at 129 Exchange St., in historic Aberdeen.

Neely is a member of OPA, AAPL, and NOAPS. His presentation will examine the often misunderstood use of black and dark pigments in art through history with examples from Sorolla, Sargent, Manet and others.

Discover how our eyes see darks or blacks; what role darks serve in our art; and look at which dark or “black” pigments or mixtures can be useful in your artwork. This lecture is geared toward artists and anyone with interest in art history and value/composition/color.

The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Complimentary appetizers and wine or water will be available.

Cost is $20 per person. Pre-registration and payment in advance is required. Call the Artists League of the Sandhills at (910) 944-3979 or email artistleague@windstream.net to register.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days