In the Mary Poppins era of British kiddie lit every town had a High Street. Located on every High Street was a butcher, a baker and a greengrocer. The greengrocer sold produce — seasonal, mostly locally grown fruits and vegetables.
No Chilean grapes in January.
Mr. Greengrocer, having inherited the shop from Mummy and Papa, knew his wares. If children behaved, he might slip them a shiny red apple which, pre-Pop-Tarts, was considered a treat.
Across the pond, the concept of a food merchant-customer relationship continued as a farmer with horse and wagon trudging down busy city streets, announced by a bell.
Whether grocer or farmer, this provider connected customers to the apples, carrots, corn, tomatoes, peppers, even the weather.
Eventually, this caricature was absorbed into curb markets, grocery chains and upscale farmers markets. Chit-chat waned.
Rare exceptions should be appreciated if not treasured.
David Dowdy, for example. Everybody knows David — who knows everything. Even shoppers who buy their Froot Loops elsewhere come to him for lemongrass, starfruit, pommelos, fresh figs, broccoli rabe tempered with sage advice. He has been produce manager at The Fresh Market for 16 years, which means the kids who tagged along with Mommy are now seeking advice for their own tables:
Are the peaches sweet?
Is this melon ripe?
What does a pommelo taste like, anyway? A starfruit? Pomegranate seeds?
Sometimes, Dowdy will answer that question by cutting one to sample. “It’s like buying a car; you need a test drive,” he says, knowing this test will keep the driver coming back.
But suppose the melon isn’t ripe, the peaches aren’t sweet? Flashing his famous smile, Dowdy hands the customer a replacement. No receipt required, no questions asked, as per company policy.
Unlike the greengrocer era, today produce arrives from exotic orchards and fields half a world away. Sometimes the boxes contain creepy-crawly or slithery stowaways, which he intercepts before arranging the merchandise according to display schematics provided by the main office.
Occasionally, a totally new item surfaces, which means starting a conversation. This month, Dowdy is talking up Sumo oranges, a mandarin-California navel hybrid so named because of its resemblence to the corpulence and topknot “bun” worn by Japanese wrestlers.
A Sumo’s rough skin peels off easily, revealing sweet, juicy sections, he promises.
Other times, given the geographically diverse Pinehurst-Southern Pines clientele, shoppers educate him: “(Northerners) call green onions scallions and when they ask for turnips they want rutabagas, not the Southern kind with purple tops.”
True, at Fresh Market just about everything costs more. Nevertheless, the Greensboro-based chain with stores in 22 states was voted the Best Supermarket in America by a recent U.S.A. Today readers’ poll. And, unlike other chains, in response to inflation Fresh Market has begun to advertise, “We’re lowering prices.”
* * *
Dowdy, the youngest of 13 minister’s children born and raised in Carthage, learned produce from the ground up. His mother “suggested” that he help tend the family garden. “We ate everything we grew — corn, collards, beans,” the list stretches on. Cabbage is his favorite, beets his least. He learned about asparagus as an adult.
“When you got hungry you took some fruit,” from the plum and apple trees. “I wish the kids now had the luxury of living like that.” Dowdy differentiates apples, his fruit of choice, by their flavor and texture, noting that familiar New England McIntosh make the best sauce and Granny Smith, the best pies. For eating out of hand, perhaps Honeycrisp or Envy, which are replacing old standards like Red and Golden Delicious.
Although only 5 percent of apples sold in the U.S. are imported, a disproportionate number end up on specialty-store counters, mostly in the summer, which is fall/winter in New Zealand and Australia. Therefore, the greengrocer’s advice, based on experience, may clinch a sale.
Dowdy takes unfamiliar produce home to experiment, then shares results with customers. He learned that bumpy jack fruit makes a heart-healthy meat substitute and that when grated, the thick skin of a citron imparts intense lemon aroma and flavor. He knows that cantaloupes ripen best in a warm place, like the car, that pears rot from the core outward, and that bananas are most nutritious when flecked with spots.
“People are always looking for something different,” Dowdy learned. “It used to be avocadoes. Now it’s pink pineapple.” He will have more explaining to do as prices of produce from California, especially organics, rise — a result of storms and flooding.
Dowdy’s people skills, like a citron’s lemony essence, cannot be faked. Customers ask for him by name. He never seems rushed, always ready to chat about purple beans or white eggplant or how to pit a mango.
“I’m happy when I’m at work, like when I was a kid. It’s a pleasant environment. I enjoy what I do.”
Thank heavens. Mary Poppins flew away on an umbrella. But the greengrocer survives.
