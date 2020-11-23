“It Started as a concert. It Became a celebration. Now it’s a legend.”
COVID-19 may be changing many traditions, but the Sunrise isn’t letting it cancel one tradition that has been at the theater for over 20 years – the Thanksgiving showing of “The Last Waltz.”
This year’s event will be held the day after Thanksgiving (Friday, Nov. 27) at the Sunrise Outdoor Theater at 6 p.m.
In honor of their 40 years in business, Ken Howell of Howell Masonry, will be sponsoring the event, along with Site One Landscaping Supply. As part of the celebration, Howell has a few surprises in store for this year’s guests.
Tickets to the screening are available online and are sold as a circle that can seat up to four people. A circle costs $24 and includes a complimentary beverage for each guest. Any remaining tickets will be available at the box office 30 minutes before the show. The box office opens at 5:30 p.m. and the film starts at 6 p.m.
Masks that cover the nose and mouth are required at all times, except when guests are seated in their circle. Sunrise concessions will be available, including the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn with real butter, locally made candy bars, assorted boxes of candy, sodas, beer, wine and hard cider. Camp or beach chairs and/or blankets are recommended. No pets, coolers or outside food will be permitted.
“The Last Waltz” is a Martin Scorsese music documentary on The Band’s historic 1976 farewell performance. “The Last Waltz” is not only “the most beautiful rock film ever made” (The New York Times) it’s “one of the most important cultural events of the last two decades” (Rolling Stone).
On Thanksgiving Day in 1976, The Band performed its last concert in San Francisco’s Winterland, after 16 years on the road. Scorsese’s camera explored the interactions onstage in the making of music. Offstage, he interviewed the Band's five members, focusing on the nature of life on the road. The friendships, harmonies, hijinks, and wear and tear add up to a last waltz.
The Last Waltz was advertised as The Band’s “farewell concert appearance” and the opening title card said the movie should be played loud. Numerous guests joined them on stage, including Ronnie Hawkins, Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Diamond, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Muddy Waters, Ronnie Wood, Neil Young, Paul Butterfield, Bobby Charles and Dr. John.
The Band was a Canadian-American roots rock group including Rick Danko (bass guitar, vocals, fiddle), Garth Hudson (keyboards, accordion, saxophone), Richard Manuel (keyboards, drums, vocals), Robbie Robertson (guitar, vocals), and Levon Helm (drums, vocals, mandolin, guitar). They reached prominence when backing Bob Dylan in the 1960s.
Without an official name selected, they were referred to as “the band” by Dylan and their friends and neighbors in Woodstock, N.Y. The name stuck.
For more information on the film, tickets, or safety measures at the Sunrise Theater, call (910) 692-3611 or email information@SunriseTheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
The theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
