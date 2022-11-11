Reverend Terry Yasuko Ogawa lights the candle at the Prayers of Thanksgiving-Interfaith Service at the Congregational Church of Pinehurst. Mindy Fineman of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation/Beth Shalom is at left.
Communities of faith across Moore County are joining hands, hearts and voices in an Interfaith Service of Thanksgiving on the Sunday before the Thanksgiving holiday, Nov. 20, at 4 p.m. This year’s host site is Congregational Church of Pinehurst, 895 Linden Road, Pinehurst.
“After a two-year break, we are excited to invite the entire community to join us as we resume this annual tradition,” says a spokesperson.
This is the 15th year of the annual Thanksgiving community gathering, which was first held in 2006 and jointly sponsored by Sandhills Jewish Congregation/Temple Beth Shalom, Jackson Springs Presbyterian Church, and McDonalds Chapel Presbyterian Church. Since then, the gathering has grown to also include these sponsoring congregations: Congregational Church of Pinehurst, Seven Lakes Chapel in the Pines, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Sandhills, Saint Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, and Masjid Al-Madina Muslim Congregation.
Representatives from each faith community design the service to invite neighbors into a worship setting in which various faith traditions express their shared gratitude for the blessings of this community, nation and world.
Using familiar hymns, sharing words and prayers from the faiths represented and Native Americans, the service will offer worshippers an opportunity to share their faith traditions and give thanks together for our many blessings. There will be an interfaith choir with members from each of the congregations. Musicians from the community will also provide string and vocal music for the service.
Dennis W. McCracken, from the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Sandhills, will deliver the Thanksgiving message this year.
Worshippers are asked to bring non-perishable foods as a thanks offering to be donated to the Food Pantry at the West End Methodist Church, which provides food for local families. As we offer thanks for our many blessings may we also remember that some are in need, and we are thankful that we can share.
