Michael and Barbara Tencza, of Pinehurst, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, with a private gathering.
Both Michael and Barbara grew up in Saddle Brook, N.J., and were married at St. Leo’s Church in East Paterson, N.J.
Before settling in Pinehurst, the couple lived in New Jersey, Blacksburg, Va., and Hobe Sound, Fla. Now retired, both are active at playing golf and are members of Pinehurst Country Club.
They have two married children and four grandchildren.
