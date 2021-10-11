Lydia Clark: Ouiser
Lilly Nelson: Annelle
Shirley Proctor: Truvy
Melanie Simmons: M’Lynn
Traci Yeo: Shelby
Ruthie Tutterow: Clairee
Temple Theatre and the Sunrise Theater are collaborating to bring live performances to the Sunrise stage in October.
After several significant delays, because of the trials and tribulations of the last year and half, Temple Theater will finally be able to bring their production of “Steel Magnolias” to the Sunrise stage Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17, preceding performances the Sanford theater.
Peggy Taphorn, Temple Theatre’s producing artistic director, has developed the production and design of “Steel Magnolias” so that it can be easily transported to the Sunrise.
“Temple is very excited to collaborate with the Sunrise on this classic Southern play,” says Taphorn. “It will give the actors and creative staff longer employment, supporting the local creative pool, and it will bring professional theater back to the Sunrise. Moore County audiences can experience a live show in historic downtown Southern Pines and help support local businesses by dining in the restaurants and shopping as they do in historic downtown Sanford prior to the performances.”
“We’ve been looking forward to this for quite a while,” says Kevin Dietzel, operations manager of the Sunrise. “We’re very excited to bring this level of professional theater to our stage. We love the work they are doing at Temple and hope that this is just the beginning of a long partnership.”
Saturday’s performances are at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
All tickets are reserved seating and can be purchased for $29 and are on sale at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at SunriseTheater.com, or by calling (910) 692-3611.
“Anyone who had already purchased tickets in 2020 before the show was rescheduled and needs their tickets moved should call the box office at (910) 692-3611 or email Claire Sellers at claire@sunrisetheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.