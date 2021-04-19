Temple Theatre presents Carolina Country Cabaret, a foot-stomping night of music celebrating classic and contemporary country music with Temple Theatre’s unique, down-home spin. 

“Bring your friends and family through May 9, to enjoy a concert style show featuring such favorite country hits as ‘Jolene,’ ‘Jackson,’ ‘Walking After Midnight,’ ‘Stay,’ ‘Mama’s Broken Heart,’ ‘Wagon Wheel” and ‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia,’” says a spokesman.

Audience capacity is limited to 100 patrons per performance with social distancing and CDC precautions in place. For patrons wanting to enjoy the show at home, on-demand tickets are also available. Visit templeshows.org to purchase your in-person tickets or virtual on-demand tickets.

Featured in the cast of Carolina Country Cabaret are multi-award-winning singer/songwriter Faith Bardill; actor/musician, Andrew Crowe; and Temple Theatre favorites Shirley Proctor and Michael Jones. Rounding out the entertainment will be the Temple Teen Ensemble.

The Temple Teen Ensemble is a performance group representing the best of the best of the many talented young singers, dancers and actors in the Sanford and central North Carolina region.

These “triple-threats,” aged 13-18, are selected by audition and then devote their extra-curricular time and energy to honing and refining their talents under the instruction of the professional artists on the staff of Sanford’s acclaimed Temple Theatre.

Members of the Temple Teen Ensemble performing in Carolina Country Cabaret include Ryleigh Anderson, Annika Benander, Huck Borden, Ephraim Boyte, Addison Dowdy, Josiah Garrison, Lorelei Garrity, Breanna Jones, Paris Parker, Megan Parks and Allison Podlogar.

Carolina Country Cabaret is sponsored by Edward Jones-Brian Mathis, Dargan Moore, James Mitchell III and N.C. Arts Council.

Contact the box office from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at (910) 774-4155, or visit www.templeshows.org.

