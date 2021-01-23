Temple Theatre in Sanford presents “Can’t Help Falling in Love: A Valentine Cabaret,” an evening of music and dance celebrating many types of love, friendship, camaraderie, community, coming together, young love and romance.
“Bring your special Valentine, friends and family to enjoy an evening of music about life and all forms of love,” says Peggy Taphorn, artistic director of the theater.
For patrons wanting to enjoy the show at home, streaming tickets are also available. Visit templeshows.org to purchase your in-person tickets or virtual streaming tickets.
Featured in the cast are Temple favorites Hailey Best, whose roles include Belle from “Beauty and the Beast,” Elle Woods, from “Legally Blonde,” and Eliza Doolittle, from “My Fair Lady”); Andrew Wade, who portrayed Carl Bruner in “Ghost the Musical; Shirley Proctor, who played Karin in all three “Church Basement Ladies” productions, as well as Mrs. Potts from “Beauty and the Beast; Peggy Taphorn, whose many roles include Abigail Adams, in “1776,” Gretchen, in “Boeing Boeing,” and Reno Sweeney, in “Anything Goes”), and Gavan Pamer, whose roles include Fagin, in “Oliver!,” John Adams, in “1776,” and Cogsworth in “Beauty and the Beast.”
Rounding out the entertainment will be the Temple Teen Ensemble, a performance group representing the best of the best of the many talented young singers, dancers and actors in the Sanford and central North Carolina region. These “triple-threats,” aged 13-18, are selected by audition and then devote their extra-curricular time and energy to honing and refining their talents under the instruction of the professional artists on the staff of Temple Theatre.
Members performing in the cabaret include Ryleigh Anderson, Annika Benander, Tyler Berndt, Huck Borden, Ephraim Boyte, Addison Dowdy, Rylee Duke, Lorelei Garrity, Breanna Jones, Bryson Lyons, Bella Miller, Paris Parker, Megan Parks, Allison Podlogar and Jordan Watson.
“Can’t Help Falling in Love: A Valentine Cabaret” is sponsored by Edward Jones–Brian Mathis, Dargan Moore, James Mitchell III and N.C. Arts Council.
The show previews Thursday, Feb. 11, opens Friday Feb. 12, and closes Sunday, Feb. 21. Adult tickets are $29, students are $17 and active military and Lee County educators are admitted for $24.
For more details, call (919) 774-4155 Monday through Friday from 2 to 6 p.m. or www.templeshows.org.
