Temple Theatre, an historic landmark in downtown Sanford, that has been a fixture of the community for nearly a century, announces the launch of a new $1.5 million endowment campaign, the Temple Theatre Endowment Fund.
Kicking off with $350,000 in commitments, the campaign will run through June 2025, the 100th anniversary of the theater’s opening.
The first $500,000 committed to the campaign will be generously matched in honor of the Ingram Legacy. The Ingram family has a long history of involvement with the Temple, including funding for a 1981 renovation of the space, and the original construction of the theater as a vaudeville house in 1925 by its first owner, J.R. Ingram Sr.
The Temple Endowment Fund will be managed and directed by a board of trustees, and will serve to sustain the Temple’s operations as it moves into its second century, providing a basis for further growth and success for the critically acclaimed theater.
Built in 1925 as a vaudeville house, Temple Theatre stands today as a monument to Sanford’s impressive artistic footprint. Almost 100 years ago, the theater was a hotspot for New York-based theater troupes passing through on their way to Florida, thanks in large part to its convenient location minutes away from the railroad station. As the railroad boom subsided, and time passed, the theater transformed to accommodate the needs of the area, converting to a movie theater, a furniture store and a men’s clothing outlet before eventually shuttering its windows in 1965.
Today, Temple Theatre, which is Central Carolina’s premiere professional center for the performing arts, provides professional, high-quality productions year-round, numerous youth opportunities and a myriad of special events.
Recent productions include “Steel Magnolias,” “The Last 5 Years,” the world premiere of Hoagy Carmichael’s “Stardust Road,” “Oliver!,” “Grease,” “Big River,” “Boeing Boeing” and “1776.”
Since her arrival, Peggy Taphorn has developed Temple Theatre’s educational offerings from a single summer conservatory to a multitude of programs that serve almost 10,000 young people annually, encouraging a love of the arts and personal growth. The Temple’s professional youth arts programming incorporates diverse, multicultural offerings and provides youth scholarships, so all students are represented and engaged in the classes, conservatories and performances.
To contribute to the fund, contact Peggy Taphorn, producing artistic director, at peggytaphorn@gmail.com or (919) 774-4512, extension 223.
