Kaitlyn Wood

Kaitlyn Wood, Miss Teen Moore County Ag., at the county fairgrounds

 CONTRIBUTED

More than gifts under the Christmas tree, Kaitlyn Wood, Miss Teen Moore County Ag., wants to ensure local needy families have a wholesome meal for their table this holiday season. She has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina Sandhills Chapter to collect nonperishable food, hygiene items and household goods with five collection boxes placed around the community. Donations may be dropped off at Piggly Wiggly in Vass, Sweet Basil’s Café in downtown Southern Pines, Nature’s Own in Southern Pines, Lowes Foods in Southern Pines and Clean Juice in Southern Pines. The collection boxes will be in place through Dec. 20.

Her goal is to collect 1,000 meals. 

Kaitlyn Wood

Kaitlyn Wood with her grandparents, Elaine and Ronnie Frye
Food Drive

Katilyn Wood with staff at Lowes Food, in Southern Pines, one of five locations where she has placed collection boxes for the Sandhills Food Bank

