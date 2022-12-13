More than gifts under the Christmas tree, Kaitlyn Wood, Miss Teen Moore County Ag., wants to ensure local needy families have a wholesome meal for their table this holiday season. She has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern and Central North Carolina Sandhills Chapter to collect nonperishable food, hygiene items and household goods with five collection boxes placed around the community. Donations may be dropped off at Piggly Wiggly in Vass, Sweet Basil’s Café in downtown Southern Pines, Nature’s Own in Southern Pines, Lowes Foods in Southern Pines and Clean Juice in Southern Pines. The collection boxes will be in place through Dec. 20.
Her goal is to collect 1,000 meals.
“We started collecting before Thanksgiving and have over 700 meals. I think we may have 1,000 meals already in the bag, I believe that, but I want to make sure,” Wood says.
A Moore County native, she grew up in a rural area inspired by the work she saw happening all around her. She told her parents that she didn’t want an “indoor job.” The 16-year-old sophomore at Union Pines High School had something else entirely in mind: farming.
At Terrace Ridge Farm, in Vass, she helps out in the hay fields and caring for chickens. Her dream is to one day own her own tobacco, soybean and livestock operation.
But it was her mother’s dream that she would one day wear a crown.
“She always wanted a pageant daughter and would watch the pageant shows,” Wood says.
A few weeks into the school year, she learned through her involvement with Future Farmers of America (FFA) that the Miss Moore County Agricultural pageant would be held at the Moore County Fairgrounds on Sept. 27. She decided to sign up, and then called her mom.
Wood competed in three categories, including a personal presentation when she wore her FFA T-shirt, cowboy boots, bell bottom jeans and a favorite Western-style belt buckle. She recalls that for onstage question she was asked where she saw herself in five years.
Wood told the judges she saw herself with a future in farming and that she hoped to influence other young women, like herself, to get more involved in their community.
“Being a leader, not a follower, is the best thing you can do,” Wood says. “I have a good head on my shoulders and I am walking the path that the Lord puts in front of me.”
In addition to FFA, she is active in the Union Pines Key Club and Buddie for Buddies, a student-to-student peer support group.
After graduation, she plans to attend Sandhills Community College and is particularly interested in the HVAC, electrical and welding programs. Her grandfather owns Ronnie Frye Electric, where she plans to work. “It is a generational business that I hope to keep going. I also want to help him and make him more proud.”
Wood also has her sights on attending N.C. State for the agricultural science program to pursue her dream of being a farmer.
For now, she’s keeping busy with her new title by finding ways to help in the community. In addition to the food drive, she has partnered with the Moore/Sandhills Coalition for Human Care to collect thick blankets, towels and warm winter clothing. She is currently coordinating collection sites and will hold the clothing drive on Dec. 23, at a location to be announced.
