In a world where technology never stops changing, Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Technology classes can help you keep up. From navigating the Windows 10 operating system, to Apple iOS, there’s a class for every technology user this summer.
For classes that require face-to-face interaction, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window.
Windows Operating System
Students will learn the Windows 10 operating system in “Windows 10-Level 1.” Discover Windows applications, terminology and Start Menu functions as well as operational basics. Students should have access to the Windows 10 operating system.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 6-29, from 6-8 p.m., “Windows 10-Level 1” will cost $75 plus the cost of a flash drive.
iPhone and iPad
By taking “iPhone/iPad – Crash Course,” students will get started using Apple iOS and learn the basics of sending/receiving emails and texts messages. Students will learn how to surf the web, taking and sharing photos, understanding your AppleID (iCloud) and installing new apps. Students must bring an iPad and/or iPhone to class with the latest operating system (iOS) installed.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 15-July 1, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., “iPhone/iPad – Crash Course” will cost $75.
Internet
“You Too Can YouTube” students will learn video production, promotion, procedures and goal setting in this condensed instructor-led class.
Held on Fridays, July 9-Aug. 13, from 2-4 p.m., “You Too Can YouTube” will cost $75.
Students will get a basic introduction to Google Drive as a file management resource in “Getting Started with Google Drive.” Students will learn to use Google’s simple, flexible file and document sharing features. Students will become use Google’s excellent suite of office software, including Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Drawings and Google Forms
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 6-29, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., “Getting Started with Google Drive” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Summer Semester
The summer semester begins on May 25 and June 29 for curriculum classes. Our Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester.
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an adviser will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using Self-Service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and all curriculum programs.
Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added spring semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.
