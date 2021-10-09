Keep your tech knowledge up-to-date from Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Technology division. This October you can master the video platform YouTube and learn the Windows 10 operating system.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
Microsoft
In “Windows 10-Level 1” students will learn the Windows 10 operating system. Discover Windows applications, terminology and Start Menu functions, as well as operational basics. Students should have access to the Windows 10 operating system.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 26-Dec. 9, from 6-8 p.m., “Windows 10-Level 1” will cost $75, plus the cost of a flash drive.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
