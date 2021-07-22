Keep your tech knowledge up-to-date from Sandhills Community College Continuing Education’s Technology division. Classes in 3D printing, Microsoft Office, Apple products and internet security are scheduled to begin soon.
3D Printing
“Introduction to 3D Printing” is designed for those new to 3D printing. After file creation, students will use basic slicing software to prepare objects for 3D printing. Upon completion, participants will understand the history, terminology and types of 3D printing technology, and demonstrate an ability to create and print a simple project.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 31-Sept. 23, from 6-8 p.m., “Introduction to 3D Printing” will cost $75.
“Advanced 3D Printing” is designed for those familiar with a basic knowledge of 3D printing. Students will use TinkerCAD to create more advanced 3D models including, but not limited to hinged objects, articulated objects, and objects with custom supports. Students will gain a better understanding of various software used to prepare files for printing, and become competent using different filaments and 3D printer brands
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 25-Oct. 21, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23, from 8 a.m.-noon, “Introduction to 3D Printing” will cost $75.
Microsoft
In “Microsoft Office Overview,” students will learn a little of everything that Microsoft Office offers. Sessions will be on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher and OneNote.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 7-Oct. 19, from 6-8 p.m., “Microsoft Office Overview” will cost $75.
Apple
“iPhone/iPad 101” will help students understand and operate its features. Students will get started using Apple iOS and learn the basics of sending and receiving emails and text messages. They’ll also learn how to surf the web, taking and sharing photos, understanding AppleID (iCloud) and installing new apps. Students must bring an iPad and/or iPhone to class with the latest operating system (iOS) installed.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 27-Nov. 5, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., “iPhone/iPad 101” will cost $75.
Internet
In “Getting Started with Google Drive,” students will receive basic introduction to Google Drive as a file management resource, which allows access to files anytime they have internet access. Students will learn how to use Google’s simple, flexible file and document sharing features, and how to use Google’s suite of office software, including Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Drawings and Google Forms.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 30-Oct. 6, from 6-8 p.m., “Getting Started with Google Drive” will cost $75.
IT Credentials and Cybersecurity
“CompTIA A+” is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT and the preferred qualifying credential for technical support and IT operational roles — is about much more than PC repair. Students will become better prepared to troubleshoot and problem solve. Better understand a wide variety of issues ranging from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. Build the skills and knowledge to advance from A+ to Network+, and then to Security+ to complete the entire track and obtain these valuable credentials. Each course also counts toward DoD 8570 Information Assurance qualifications.
Held Tuesday-Thursday, Aug. 17-Nov. 18, from 6-9 p.m., the online class “CompTIA A+ Certification” will cost $185 plus the cost of courseware (around $150).
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
A fall semester SCC FlightPath publication has been mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes and posted to the college website. It contains information about all curriculum programs and the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December.
Curriculum classes will begin on August 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.”
High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.