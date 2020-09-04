Upgrade your computer skills, dive into YouTube video creation, or learn to use Google’s applications better in these Technology classes beginning soon.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
3D Printing
“Advanced 3D Printing” is designed for those with a basic knowledge of 3D printing. Tinker CAD is used to create advanced 3D models including hinged objects, articulated objects, and objects with custom supports. Students will gain an understanding of Slic3r PE to prepare files for printing on the Prusa MK3 and MK3S. MakerBot Desktop slicing software will be used to prepare models for the MakerBot Replicator 2X.
Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 29-Oct. 22, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 17 and 24, from 8 a.m.-noon, “Advanced 3D Printing” will cost $75.
Microsoft Office
Students will learn a little of everything that Microsoft Office offers, including sessions on Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher and One Note in “Microsoft Office Overview.” Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept 10-Oct 20, noon-2 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Apple Macintosh Operating System and iPad
In “iPad Basics,” students will learn how to maximize productivity using many of the applications found on the iPad. Students will learn about Contacts, Mail, Messages, Calendar, Camera, as well as Notes, Reminders, Safari and others. Learn how to download and install apps from the App Store. Students must bring an iPad to class with the latest operating system (iOS) installed.
Held on Mondays and Wednesdays, Sept. 14-Oct. 21, from 1-3 p.m., “iPad Basics” will cost $75.
Email and Internet
YouTube is the premier online video sharing platform. In “You Too Can YouTube,” students will learn video production, promotion, procedures and goal-setting in this new instructor-led class.
Held on Fridays, Sept. 11-Oct. 30, from 1-3 p.m., “You Too Can YouTube” will cost $75.
Students will learn how to use Google Docs, an alternative to Microsoft Office, in “Getting More from Google including Classroom, Meet, Earth, and Docs.” Make face-to-face connections using Google Hangouts. Google Maps, Google Earth and many other Google Apps will be taught.
Held on Fridays, Sept. 11-Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-noon., “Getting More from Google including Classroom, Meet, Earth, and Docs” will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Registration hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m., and Fridays 8 a.m. until noon.
There may be funds available to help students pay for Continuing Education courses. Contact Jason Levister at (910) 695-3778 or levisterj@sandhills.edu, or Amanda Rovetta at (910) 695-3766 or rovettaa@sandhills.edu to learn more about SCC Continuing Education scholarships.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
