The Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Technology division has classes to help navigate Zoom meetings with ease and continue IT and cybersecurity credentials this January.
These classes require face-to-face interaction. CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing, and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live, and students interact in real time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
Internet
“Zoom Essentials” will leave students feeling confident using Zoom to host their own meeting and gathering. Students will learn to be more efficient using Zoom. Held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan. 19-Feb. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., “Zoom Essentials” will cost $75.
IT Credentials and Cyber Security
“CompTIA Network+” helps develop career in IT infrastructure covering troubleshooting, configuring, and managing networks. Students will learn to design and implement functional networks; configure, manage, and maintain essential network devices; implement network security, standards, and protocols; troubleshoot network problems; and support the creation of virtualized networks.
This class is continuation of the IT Credentials and Cybersecurity track for the students who are currently completing one of the two sections of the A+ Certification course offered Fall 2020, or those who already hold A+ Certification or have equivalent knowledge and experience.
Participants will log into “CompTIA Network+” Tuesdays-Thursdays, Jan. 12-April 15, from 6-9 p.m. Tuesday classes will be a hybrid with an optional classroom portion. This is a GEER Scholarship qualified class. The scholarship is based on need and will award up to $750 per student and can be used for tuition, fees, book, supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, child care and other components as deemed necessary. Find out more about this scholarship at sandhills.edu/available-funds-for-your-training.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registrations must be made two days before class starts.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed, and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipedown of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday, and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high-traffic areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.