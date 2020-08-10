Discover the world of 3D printing, sharpen your skills using Microsoft Office, or explore a career in IT through Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Technology classes.
For classes with face-to-face interactions, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. The number of students in a classroom has been reduced to allow for distancing and students are required to wear a face/mouth covering when on campus.
Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
3D Printing
Students will create 3D image files using the Tinker CAD 3D design and printing app and print objects in “Introduction to 3D Printing.” Upon completion, participants will have an understanding of the history, terminology and types of 3D Printing technology and demonstrate an ability to create and print a simple project.
“Introduction to 3D Printing” will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 25-Sept. 17, from 6-8 p.m., and Saturdays, Sept. 12 and 19, from 8 a.m.-noon.
Windows Operating System
In “Windows 10 Level – 1,” students will learn the Windows 10 operating system. Students will discover Windows applications, terminology, and Start Menu functions as well as operational basics. Students should have access to the Windows 10 operating system.
“Windows 10 Level – 1” will be held Mondays and Thursdays, Aug. 24-Oct. 5, from 9-11 a.m. The cost is $75 plus the cost of a flash drive.
IT Credentials
CompTIA A+ is the industry standard for establishing a career in IT and the preferred qualifying credential for technical support and IT operational role. It is about much more than PC repair. Successful students will become better prepared to troubleshoot and problem solve in “A+ Certification.” They will better understand a wide variety of issues ranging from networking and operating systems to mobile devices and security. This is the first in this series of our CompTIA IT credentials and cyber security track of certification courses. Each course counts toward DoD 8570 Information Assurance qualifications.
“A+ Certification” will be held Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 6-9 p.m., Aug. 11-Oct. 22. Class will meet online on Wednesdays. The cost is usually $185 but the fee is being paid for by donors to the college this semester. Students will be responsible for the $129 cost of the software.
Registration
Seats are still available for these classes. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or 9 a.m.-noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Preregister at sandhills.edu/cereg.
Campus Health Precautions
For the continued safety and well-being of students, faculty, and staff, Sandhills Community College has converted as many classes as possible to online or hybrid (online plus limited face-to-face interaction). Face/mouth coverings are required when on campus. Additional hand sanitizing stations have been installed and a deep cleaning is being carried out each evening using EPA-approved disinfectants and foggers. A campus-wide sanitizing wipe down of door pulls and light switches is carried out twice each weekday and the use of water fountains has been discontinued. Service desk shields have been installed in high traffic areas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.