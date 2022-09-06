Keep-up-to-date on the ever-evolving technology with Sandhills Community College Continuing Education Technology classes beginning this September. These short-term classes are a great way to boost your resume or learn new computer skills.
n In “Windows 10-Level 1,” students will learn the Windows 10 operating system. Discover Windows applications, terminology, Start Menu functions, and operational basics. Students should have access to the Windows 10 operating system and bring a flash drive. This class is held Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 13-Oct. 20, from 6-8 p.m., this class will cost $75.
n “Better Internetting” will teach students to make the internet more useful and get more out of it. Held Fridays, Sept. 9-Oct. 14, from 2-4 p.m., this class will cost $75.
n In “QuickBooks for Beginners,” students will learn the basic financial principles and procedures needed to manage a small to mid-size business using QuickBooks’ accounting software. This course is intended for those new to QuickBooks and those who have utilized earlier versions. Held on Tuesdays, Sept. 13-Nov. 22, from 6-8 p.m., this class will cost $75.
n “CompTIA Security+ Certification Prep” is the third class in the series of CompTIA IT Credentials and Cyber Security track of three certification preparation courses. CompTIA Security+ establishes the core knowledge required for any cybersecurity role and provides a springboard to intermediate level cybersecurity jobs. It incorporates best practices in hands-on troubleshooting to ensure practical security problem solving skills. Learn how to identify and address security incidents. This class is continuation of the IT Credentials and Cybersecurity track for the students who complete the A+ and Network+ courses, hold these two certifications or have equivalent knowledge and experience. This class will be held online Tuesdays-Thursdays, Sept. 6-Dec. 21, from 6-9 p.m., “CompTIA Security+ Certification Prep” will cost $185 plus the cost of courseware ($129).
Seats are still available for these classes, and they do not require an application to SCC. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m.-Noon on Fridays. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/cereg. Pre-registration must be made two days before class starts.
Fall Semester
Continuing Education classes begin throughout the semester. New and returning students do not need to apply to the College, simply register for class.
An eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on October 12. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/eight.
New students taking curriculum/college credit classes must apply before registering. Sandhills has an open-door policy which means all applicants are accepted. On www.sandhills.edu, new students can find the application at the top right. Returning or current students can register by using Self-Service located on MySCC.
There will be an after-school Boys and Girls Club program at Sandhills from 2:30-6:30 pm for kindergarten through 5th grade, ideal for parents/guardians taking SCC classes. Homework and dinner will be included. The cost is $40 per child per year. In addition, there will also be a two-week pilot effort beginning on Aug. 15, for a drop-in Club from 6-9 p.m. for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes at SCC. Dinner will be provided for the children. If the pilot proves successful, the partnership will be expanded into a fall program aligned with several SCC course offerings.
Local high school students can take classes at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing the required number of CCP credits qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to: www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
