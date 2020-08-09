Six Seagrove pottery shops have partnered with Carriage House Tea and the Table Farmhouse Bakery, both of Asheboro, to provide a flavor-filled tour for Tea with Seagrove Potters, Aug. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this event will be a little different than those in the past. Each shop will have a goodie bag for visitors to take home that will include tea from Carriage House Tea and an individually wrapped homemade treat. All of the shops will also have an online sale for those who can’t visit in person.
Some shops will set up outside on porches or under tents, or do a mixture of both. Masks are required to enter shops. Each shop is following the current protocol to keep visitors and staff safe.
Take home something different from every stop, visit with potters and learn about how they use their wares to bake, brew, cook, serve and decorate.
Participating shops include Blue Hen Pottery, Dean and Martin Pottery, Eck McCanless Pottery, From the Ground Up Pottery, Red Hare Pottery and Thomas Pottery.
This is a free event and open to all ages. Each shop has its own unique style of pottery and will feature different items. Visitors can expect a large selection of teapots, teacups, tumblers, pitchers and other serving ware, along with decorative pieces.
Maps and information will be available at each shop. More information can be found at www.TeaWithSeagrovePotters.webstarts.com or by calling (336) 879-4145.
