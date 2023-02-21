Growing up in Taylortown, Susie Alford remembers a bustling village with barbershops, a general store, a dry cleaner, a school and several churches. “That’s where life begins for Black people, the church, because out of it you get many good things.”
Alford lives in the house where she was born, where her parents settled in the mid-1940s on what is now Juniper Lake Road. A longtime Sunday School superintendent, she also volunteers at the Taylortown Museum.
Located inside the Taylor House, the former home of town founder Demus Taylor’s granddaughter, the first floor is filled with simple artifacts — scrapbooks, newspaper clippings, farm tools and household furnishings — that exemplify this humble, hardworking community.
“All of these people kept the town going and did so many things to keep this town active. We can come here and know how the town came to be,” Alford says. “Anything as beautiful as this is worth talking about. This history is worthy of a museum.”
Taylortown’s story begins in the early 1900s when Demus Taylor, known to friends as “Uncle,” purchased land from the Tufts family — or it could be the other way around, according to some locals, information lost when county records burned decades ago — to create a town for working class Blacks: The Old Settlement, located near the present day intersection of N.C. 5 and Morganton Road. Across Linden Road, the settlement known as Smoke stretched farther north toward N.C. 211. Eventually, many Black families, including Taylor’s, moved to the area that carries his name. In the 1960s, the Taylortown Sanitary District was created, followed by incorporation in 1987, thanks to the steadfast efforts of town leaders.
“Back in the years before we had the privilege to some of the things we do now, we took a stand to get the right to build houses and what have you. We stood together, I thank God for that,” says Bishop Larry Brown, of the House of Prayer church in Taylortown, who recalls going to Raleigh at least 25 times to plead their case. “Our parents were believers in the Word. That gave us encouragement to keep moving forward, that faith in the Lord that we would have our rights to succeed as a town.”
The Taylortown Museum honors Demus Taylor, generations of residents and also the citizens who fought for incorporation, including Geneva McRae, Lorenzo Brown, Larry Alford, Carlis Johnson, Nebraska Williams, Floyd Ray, Ted Alson and Elsie Brown.
“Even in 1987, we were told you can’t be a town of Black people to govern yourself,” Brown adds.
“We were getting boxed in, so we couldn’t move, and the golf courses were creeping in. We had no rights and they wanted to take over our land,” says Taylortown Councilwoman Nadine Moody, a key organizer of the museum. “The town leaders could see far down the road and they saw a need to preserve our town.”
The museum shares these stories and more thanks to the work of Historical Committee members Nadine and Jeff Moody, Susie Alford, Patrick and Brooke Walker, Joanne Faulkner, Patricia Gatlin, Yvette McCormick, Mary Gaines Williams, Wendy Martin and the late Kevin Utley.
The Taylortown Museum, located across the street from Spaulding AME Zion Church, is open every Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the second Saturday of each month, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Thursdays by appointment (local schools only).
