The May meeting of the Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table will be held Thursday, May 19, at 7 p.m., at the Civic Club on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and Ashe Street, in Southern Pines. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m.

Author and historian, Craig Swain, is the special guest speaker. His presentation is titled “Rivers to Cross and Miles to March: Opening the Carolinas Campaign, January-February 1865.”

A common description of the Carolinas Campaign holds that Gen. William T. Sherman continued his march through the South, blazing a path of destruction, and the Confederacy lacked the will or ability to resist. 

This interpretation overlooks many issues Sherman’s force overcame in January and February, and we lack an appreciation of the opportunities Confederate leaders failed to exploit. Far from being an easy uncontested advance, Sherman’s Carolinas Campaign began with weeks of bold and risky maneuvers overcoming logistical constraints, foul weather, and difficult terrain deep in enemy-held territory. 

The Rufus Barringer Civil War Round Table is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, educational organization. The purpose of the organization is to promote, educate, and further stimulate interest in, and discussion of, all aspects of the Civil War period. Meetings are open to the public. For more details, contact Matt Farina at (910) 246.0452 or mafarina@aol.com. Face masks are optional at this time.

