The Arts Council of Moore County’s ARTours program is offering a spectacular tour to Washington, D.C., Nov. 9-12, to view a number of not to be missed exhibitions and museum experiences.
The tour includes timed tickets to the National Geographic Society’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience, as well as works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s exhibition, One with Eternity, at the Hirshorn Museum.
Other highlights include a tour of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, with lunch at their Sweet Home Café; a monuments by night guided tour of D.C. and a stop in Richmond, Va., at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. Free time is scheduled to explore The National Museum of Art and other favorite museums along the Mall.
Accommodations are provided at the four-star Kimpton Hotel Monaco, a grand downtown building built in 1839 as the city’s original General Post Office.
Cost per person for ACMC members is $1,635 (double) and $2,150 (single). Non-members add 15 percent. Cost includes van transportation to Washington, D.C., tours as described, three nights at the Kimpton Monaco Hotel and two dinners.
Participants must register with full payment by Sept. 26.
For additional information regarding this spectacular tour, please call Katherine MacRae at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.