Highlighting its 100th year, the Sandhills Woman’s Exchange is inviting community groups each month for a free lunch as one of their centennial events.
Beginning in September, the board and volunteers hosted the staff from The Pilot. Faye Dasen, features editor; Laura Douglass, business writer; John Nagy, editor; Deborah Salomon, feature writer; and publisher David Woronoff joined board member Judie Wiggins, who was their hostess and provided dessert for the lunch.
In October, employees from FirstHealth enjoyed lunch with hostess Cav Peterson, and her cherry cheesecake dessert. Participating FirstHealth employees were Jacklynn Lesniak, Beth Tabor, Scarlett Blue, Angela Stone, and Shannon Smith.
Upcoming months include staff members of Howell Masonry, Pinehurst Fire Department, Sandhills Community College, Pinehurst Village Council, and Pinehurst Police Department.
“The Sandhills Woman’s Exchange continues to be grateful for the ongoing support of our community to sustain and support the nonprofit historical 1800s cabin,” says Wiggins. “These special ‘Table of Five Fridays’ lunches are just a small way of showing gratitude for remaining one of 16 Exchanges in the United States.
The SWE hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with lunch served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteer opportunities at the cabin include helping in the artisan gift shop, serving as a waitress in the Cabin Cafe and garden upkeep.
For more information, call (910) 295-4677, or visit www.sandhillswe.org or the Facebook page.
