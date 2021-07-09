In December 2020, during one of the most difficult periods of the pandemic, the North Carolina Symphony launched an initiative to inspire hope and unity, even while many people remained physically apart.
Through the “One State, One Score” project, sponsored by UNC Health, the public was invited to “join the Symphony” virtually by performing or responding to Beethoven’s famous “Ode to Joy” melody from the “Symphony No. 9.”
The resulting compilation video, just released, showcases the exceptional talents of North Carolina citizens. Watch at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkbkJ14yXgQ. The symphony provided access to sheet music for Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” arranged for all different instruments and vocal parts. Participants selected their instrument and skill level to find a part perfectly customized for them, then recorded a video of their performance and uploaded it via the symphony’s website. The symphony also encouraged the submissions of visual artwork and dance inspired by the music. More than 1,400 people shared their creativity — playing instruments, singing, dancing, painting, and drawing. NCS received submissions from North Carolinians from the mountains to the coast— and even one submission from Germany. Citizens of all ages participated, including representation from 400-plus schools. More than 30 types of instruments were performed, ranging from the traditional, to hammered dulcimers, to cowbells, to nose-whistle. With the enthusiastic and overwhelming response, NCS compiled as many submissions as possible into the final video. “We are so proud to share the work of art that our great state of North Carolina made together, even at a time when we were separate,” says Sandi Macdonald, North Carolina Symphony president and CEO. “The extraordinary creativity of our citizen musicians, dancers and artists is inspiring.” “UNC Health is proud to be a part of ‘One State, One Score,’ bringing together North Carolinians to create music that is healing for our state,” adds Steve Burriss, COO of UNC Health, the state’s leading academic medical system. The symphony’s virtual performance and education programs have been greatly valued throughout the 2020/21 season, and NCS plans to continue to share digital content while also returning to live, in-person programming in the coming season.
