When the North Carolina Symphony takes the stage at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in June, it will have been nearly two full years since the orchestra last performed at its beautiful summer home in Cary.
“After being unable to perform concerts last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NCS is thrilled to once again see its audiences under the stars in the relaxed outdoor environment of Booth Amphitheatre, enjoying picnics and live classical and pops music at UNC Health Summerfest concerts,” says a spokesman. “The triumphant return of Summerfest will include four programs on Saturday evenings in June.”
For the Summerfest season opener on Saturday, June 5, Joseph Peters — who is NCS associate principal oboe and English horn, and has become popular as the host of the Symphony’s streaming concerts — will conduct his colleagues in “Movie Music Classics,” including selections from film scores as well as classical works that have been used to great dramatic effect in popular films. Audiences will recognize music from “The Lord of the Rings,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “Psycho,” and more.
The audience favorite “Cirque de la Symphonie” will return with a dazzling, all-new program on Saturday, June 12.
Acrobats, contortionists, and aerial flyers will perform awe-inspiring choreography with feats of strength and grace, all while the symphony shares immediately recognizable music.
On Saturday, June 19, one of Beethoven’s most lighthearted symphonies will make the perfect accompaniment to a summer evening. Joseph Young will lead the orchestra in Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 4” and Mozart’s “Horn Concerto No. 3,” which will highlight the virtuosity of the Symphony’s own principal horn, Rebekah Daley.
The Summerfest concert on Saturday, June 26 features “Classics Under the Stars,” with some of classical music’s greatest hits, including works by Mozart, Mendelssohn and many more. Former NCS Associate Conductor David Glover will return to the podium with this program full of fun and familiar music.
“NCS is committed to the well-being of the entire community, and with the management team at Booth Amphitheatre, has developed a comprehensive safety plan for welcoming back audiences,” says the spokesman. “Health protocols will comply with current executive orders for the state of North Carolina.”
New this season, socially distanced seating options will include reserved pod seating on the lawn, table seating in front of the stage (Gold Circle) or table seating at the back of the venue (Covered Crescent). Or, audiences may choose general admission seating in the pine straw areas.
Additionally, Booth Amphitheatre will use contactless ticket scanning, and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the venue. Face covering policies will comply with current executive orders.
Tickets start at $15 for general admission or $60 for a four-person reserved pod on the lawn. Reserved table pricing ranges from $80 to $120.
For more information on the 2021 Summerfest Season and to purchase tickets, visit ncsymphony.org/summerfest2021.
