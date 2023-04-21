There will be plenty of sweets at Sandhills in May — cake, cheesecake, cupcakes and cookies. Two culinary courses will be offered through the Sandhills Community College Workforce Continuing Education division where you can learn how to create mini cheesecakes or decorate your sweet creations with a piping bag.
In “Mini Cheesecakes,” students will make two different flavors of mini cheesecakes and the perfect topping to complement each one. Students will be shown how to plate the mini cheesecakes to impress guests. Held Wednesday, May 3, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
“Basic Decorating” will teach students to hold a piping bag and decorate cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Students will learn how to fill and hold a piping bag properly, and practice using basic piping tips. Held Monday, May 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., this class will cost $75.
Registration
Seats are still available for these Continuing Education classes and do not require an application. To register, call Continuing Education at (910) 695-3980. All major credit cards are accepted. Pre-register at sandhills.edu/wce/cereg.html. Pre-registration must be made two days before the start date of the class.
Summer Semester
Summer semester curriculum (college credit) Sessions A and B begin on May 23, and Session C starts on June 27. Workforce Continuing Education classes begin on various dates throughout the summer.
