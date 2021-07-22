The Moore County Dept. of Aging is holding its seventh annual Senior Bake Sale Thursday, Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center. Baked goods are provided by local businesses, bakeries, independent living, assisted living, rehabilitation and skilled nursing homes, who are table vendors that provide baked goods alongside their informational handouts.  

“This is the first event at the Senior Enrichment Center where local businesses have the opportunity to have a table to display their information since the shutdown as well as for attendees to have the ability to visit and learn about the wonderful variety of local businesses Moore County has to offer, while purchasing sweet and healthy treats for a great cause,” says Lynne Drinkwater, SEC program coordinator with the Moore County Department of Aging.

The bake sale raises funds to enhance the respite care program, one of many services provided to Moore County residents. In this case, the Department of Aging receives a federal grant each year and partners with local licensed and bonded Home Care agencies to provide the respite care in the care recipient’s home, at no cost to them.

The program provides periodic support for caregivers from the responsibilities and stress he or she may encounter while caring for a loved one. It allows the caregiver to practice self-care and meet other responsibilities outside of the home. The client must be a resident of Moore County and an adult over 18 years who assists a person with a cognitive disorder such as Alzheimer’s disease. The need continues to grow in our community, especially after a year of shutdowns. The more funds raised through this event, enables additional local family caregivers the ability to have peace of mind when having to leave their loved one at home while they go to the doctors, shop for groceries or just to have lunch with a friend.

“I am free to walk out of the door and not have to worry about my husband,” says Mamie Bennett, a recipient of the service.

To learn more about the many services provided at the Moore County Department of Aging, attend the event at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center, 8040 U.S. 15-501, 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle, call (910) 947-4483 or visit www.moorecountync.gov/aging or the Facebook page Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.

