Here are some novels filled with suspense for the coming cooler nights.
Don’t Turn Back
By D.S. Butler
Thomas and Mercer
I haven’t had the pleasure of reading the first two books in this series featuring Karen Hart, a detective in Canwick, a seemingly calm town.
Hart, who is still feeling the effects of the loss of her husband and daughter, finds herself in the middle of a murder investigation that soon leads her to suspect that there might be a slavery ring in the village.
It’s obvious that a dark secret runs through the village right through to the police department. Hart isn’t sure if she can trust anyone. This book is full of interesting characters, and I had no trouble keeping up with all of them even though I hadn’t read the first two books.
I will be on the lookout for the next book in the series, and try to go back and read the others if I can.
Don’t Look for Me
By Wendy Walker
St. Martin’s Press
Oh, my gosh! Wendy Walker’s book kept me on the edge of my seat. Just when I thought I knew who was behind the whole thing, another clue would pop up.
Molly Clarke has had a bad few years. She has to live with the fact that she hit and killed her young daughter with the car. Never mind that the police have cleared her completely, Molly feels guilty. All of this has impacted her relationships with her husband, son and other daughter.
Molly is on the road returning from watching her son’s game (he’s away at school), when she realizes she has waited too long to get gas. There’s a huge storm going on, and the power is out in the area, so the gas station is closed. Her cell is not working, and she is unsure about what to do, when a man and his daughter stop to check on her. Molly reluctantly accepts a ride — and the story begins.
You can’t go wrong with this book.
Robert Ludlum’s The Treadstone Resurrection
By Joshua Hood
G.P. Putnam’s Sons
This is the first book of a series inspired by Ludlum’s Bourne characters. Ludlum, who died in 2001, wrote best-selling novels that readers all over the world have loved.
Joshua Hood was chosen as the writer to carry on the Ludlum books.
Operation Treadstone is a top-secret CIA Black Ops program using behavior modification to turn agents into “superhuman” assassins. They seem normal, but when activated, they can undertake impossible missions.
Adam Hayes was one of those assassins. It cost him his family. He thinks he has left those days in the past, but when a former colleague turns up dead, and then Adam is attacked by a hit team, he is pulled back into the maelstrom that is Treadstone.
If you are a thriller fan, this is your book.
Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com.
