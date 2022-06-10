Sunrise Theater

The Sunrise Theater

The Sunrise Theater is bringing the best short films of the last year in an Oscar Shorts film series. The movies will be shown on the last three Wednesdays in June.

Shorts TV teamed up with Magnolia Pictures to bring these shorts to movie houses across the globe.

The series kicks off Wednesday, June 15, at 7 p.m., with Live Action Shorts. These hard-hitting dramas manage to tackle subjects that are seemingly not bite-sized in a very short amount of space. Propelled by impeccable acting, you will not want to miss these films. Included in the Live Action category are “Ala Kachuu – Take and Run,” “The Dress,” “The Long Goodbye,” “On my Mind” and “Please Hold.” Runtime is 122 minutes.

On Wednesday, June 22, at 7 p.m., the series continues with Documentary Short Films. These well-crafted films run the gamut from topics such as deaf culture, homelessness, to the only woman to be drafted by the NBA. Films included in this category are “Audible,” “Lead me Home,” “Three Songs for Benazir,” “When We Were Bullies” and “The Queen of Basketball.” Runtime is 160 minutes.

On Wednesday, June 29, at 7 p.m., the category is Animated Short Films. Don’t let the fact that these films are animated fool you. They are definitely not for kids. Some of these films examine the idea of love and others paint nightmarish pictures, but they are all visually stunning and tell amazing stories. Included in the Animated Film category are “Affairs of the Art,” “Bestia,” “Boxballet,” “Robin Robin” and “The Windshield Wiper.” Runtime is 97 minutes.

Tickets are $10 for showings of the Oscar Shorts movie series. Purchase at the door or in advance at the Sunrise Theater box office, online at www.SunriseTheater.com or by calling (910) 692-3611.

Viewed as an “art house” of sorts, the Sunrise is a renovated 1940s’ theater in downtown Southern Pines that offers first-run and independent films, concerts, live broadcasts of the Met Opera, the Bolshoi Ballet in cinema, live community theater, and First Friday, a free monthly live music series, and other community events.

