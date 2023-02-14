The Sunrise Theater will present a community production of Neil Simon’s “Barefoot in the Park” on the weekends of Feb. 17-19 and Feb. 24-26. This play is a true community production in that all of the actors, directors, technicians and artists come from the community.
Corie and Paul Bratter are newlyweds who live one exhausting five- story climb in an apartment on East 48th Street. Corie is a free spirit and Paul is a straight-laced lawyer. This Neil Simon comedy asks the question: Do opposites really attract? Will these newlyweds ﬁnd the right stuff to make their relationship survive a building populated by unusual tenants? Will the blind date between Corie’s lonely mother and the lovable eccentric neighbor living above the Bratters spark a romance? Relationships, it seems, might all be ﬁve-ﬂoor walkups!
“Barefoot in the Park” is being directed by stage veterans Jessie Dietzel and Amy Damone. They have been involved in theater for decades and are returning for their second season as the Sunrise Theater’s in-house direction team. The play’s cast includes Grey Coleman, Fritz Barnes, Denny Orr, Tiffany Evans, Amanda Villani and Josephine Bernhard. The Sunrise would like to thank the play’s sponsors, First Bank and Swank Coffee.
Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, Feb. 17-18 and Feb. 24-25, at 7 p.m.; and Sundays, Feb. 19 and Feb. 26, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 / $15 Students and can be purchased at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Office or by calling the office at (910) 692-3611.
The Sunrise Theater, located at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
