The Sunrise Theater presents a screening of the 2015 performance of London’s National Theatre Live’s: A View From the Bridge on Tuesday, March 29, at 6:30 p.m.
Mark Strong’s performance brings the character of Eddie Carbone to life in this production of Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge. Carbone is a longshoreman in Brooklyn who’s inappropriate obsession with Catherine, his wife Beatrice’s orphaned niece, acts as the impetus for the tension in this 1950’s era play. The Carbone’s take in Beatrice’s cousins Marco and Rodolpho, who are illegal immigrants from Italy. Rodolpho’s affection for Catherine act as a catalyst in Eddie’s unravelling in a series of events that can be paralleled to a Greek tragedy.
Mark Strong, the British actor who you may recognize as Merlin from The Kingsman franchise, insists that Eddie is not intentionally a villain. He claims, “He's misunderstood - his lack of education is his weakness, he's not inherently a bad man.”
That will be for the audience decide in this story of obsession and betrayal. Director Ivo van Hove has stripped Miller’s original vision of the production to the studs and built it back up for the modern era.
Tickets are $15. All seats are general admission and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise. Tickets will also be available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.