The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of Munch 150 will premiere at the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines on Thursday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. EOS films are virtual museum tours guided by the world’s most leading historians and art critics. The film delves into a litany of Edvard Munch’s work.
The local showing of Munch 150 also features a special introduction by art professional Ellen Burke. Burke is a Pinehurst-based artist and art educator with a 37-year career as art educator, fine and performing arts director and adjunct professor of art education in New York, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire. Since moving to Pinehurst, six years ago, Burke has been teaching art classes for children and adults at Serendipity Art Studio. She has also designed an art appreciation series at Hollyhocks Gallery which has donated to over thirty local charities and organizations through the proceeds of the events.
The Munch 150 exhibition, first filmed in 2013, takes place in Oslo, Norway, to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the birth of Edvard Munch. Munch is, of course, known primarily for his painting of The Scream, but he has an incredible body of work with over 220 paintings on show at the event co-hosted by the National Museum and the Munch Museum, both in Oslo. Directed by Ben Harding, the film shows all of the behind the scenes action to give you a view of what exactly goes into putting together an exhibition of this type. It also gives you an in-depth biography of the man who lived from the mid-19th century right through to the German occupation of Norway in World War II. The film also includes special guests who offer their expert insight and knowledge to host Tim Marlow.
Tickets to the Jan. 27 show are $15. All seats are general admission and can be purchased online at SunriseTheater.com or by calling the Sunrise. Tickets will also be available at the Sunrise box office 30 minutes prior to each show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.