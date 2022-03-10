On March 23, at 6:30 p.m., the Sunrise Theater presents Dr. Sonny Kelly’s one man show, The Talk. This performance draws on the voices of ancestors, elders, youths and intellectuals to engage in the difficult conversations that we must have with our children as we prepare them to survive and thrive in a divided America. Dr. Kelly utilizes storytelling, multi-media, and interactive theater to foster a conversation that embraces unity.
The Talk first started as an actual talk that Dr. Kelly had to have with his son following the protests and riots that ensued in the wake of Freddie Gray’s death in 2015. He struggled through an awkward conversation that at its heart was about identity and survival for black men in America. It took Kelly a week to process the anguish of that conversation and it turned into a presentation called “Sterling’s Story,” named after Dr. Kelly’s son and was a personal story of a father’s love for his son. He soon realized that this story was a lot broader and more universal than just him and his son, so he began work on what is now The Talk.
This experience includes a post-show talk-back with a panel of local parents and educators, and pursues three objectives: to mobilize performance toward the end of developing a critical consciousness around race issues in America today; to incite action toward more just, equitable, and honest interpersonal interactions in our society; and finally, to give voice to an anguish that parents of color, and especially parents of black boys, endure daily. All in the community are welcome and encouraged to come and learn about this important topic on Wednesday, March 23, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and tickets will be available at the door on the day of the show. You can learn more by visiting SunriseTheater.com or by calling us at (910) 692-3611.
