Kevin Dietzel inside the Loft, the newest addition to the Sunrise Theater. Located on the second floor of the historic theater building in downtown Southern Pines, the Loft is an intimate theater space and lounge available for private rentals.
The Sunrise Theater will begin a new live theater series that focuses on more intimate, story-driven shows called Sunrise Selects. These plays will be put on in the loft space above the theater to an audience of 30, and will tell stories that are better absorbed in a smaller environment than the main stage auditorium.
The first show in this series will be “Agnes of God,” with performances Friday and Saturday, March 10-11, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m.
The dramatic play centers on a young nun named Agnes, who becomes embroiled in an investigation in the case of an infant who has died. Agnes claims the child was born from immaculate conception, and is brought to Martha, a court-ordered psychiatrist along with her Mother Superior, where the truth of Agnes’s story of abuse comes to light. This showing is reserved to ages 16-plus and contains elements that some may find disturbing, such as references to sexual assault and religious trauma.
“I’m glad this is the show we used to launch Sunrise Selects” says Executive Director Kevin Dietzel. “This is a very cerebral show and really encapsulates the type of stories we want to tell in this series. ‘Agnes of God’ is a deeply moving show that showcases the inevitable failings when humans try to act as arbiters of the Divine and the responsibility of authorities in the church to deal with difficult situations.”
The play’s cast includes MJ Mason, Emily Kauer and Marisa DiGregorio. The play is directed by Jessie Dietzel.
Performances are in the loft space above the Sunrise and can be accessed by the stairs on the side of the building. Tickets run $15-$25; purchase at SunriseTheater.com, at the Sunrise Office or by calling the box office at (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.