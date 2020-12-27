Movie lovers miss the immersive experience of watching a film in a dark theater with a massive screen, incredible surround sound, and warm buttery popcorn. While COVID-19 has changed such simple pleasures for many, the Sunrise Theater plans to change it back, with a pivot.
The Sunrise is making movies more accessible again by redefining the movie-going experience. The theater is now offering private screenings for new films, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “Hillbilly Elegy” and “News of the World.”
Instead of sharing the space with others, groups can reserve the entire theater to watch the shows privately. Prices start at $240 for up to 20 people. Additional guests can be added for $12 per person with a maximum audience size of 50. And the Sunrise’s Amish Country popcorn, custom candy bars, beer, wine, ciders, and sodas will all be available for purchase throughout the show.
If the entire theater isn’t needed, groups of 15-25 may reserve just the balcony for their private seating area during a regular screening. Balcony prices start at $150 for a group of 15 and additional guests can be added at $10 per person. With balcony reservations, the new Sunrise Studio can be added as a private concessions area with easy access from the balcony. In addition, some outside food is permitted in the Studio for pre-show parties with minimal cleaning and rental fees.
Numerous screenings throughout the two-week run of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which opened Dec. 26, are scheduled, with additional times reserved for private showings. Fans who want to see the film, but want their own screening in the Sunrise or who want just the balcony to themselves, may call the theater at (910) 692-3611 for additional information or to check availability.
The Sunrise Theater strictly follows all executive orders related to movie theaters, including mandatory masks for everyone and social distancing. The Sunrise Theater has studied the regulations and health and safety guidelines and applied them meticulously to the theater. The health and safety of all guests, volunteers and staff remains a priority.
Special filters have been added to the HVAC system to further improve the air quality. Throughout the day, doors are opened to let in fresh, clean air.
During the movie, all common areas are repeatedly cleaned and disinfected. After each movie, staff thoroughly cleans and disinfects the auditorium including seats and armrests. And finally, the entire theater is disinfected with a medical-grade atomizer fogger, which kills viruses on contact.
The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines.
For more information on private screenings or health and safety guidelines, visit SunriseTheater.com or call the Sunrise at (910) 692-3611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.