The Sunrise Theater presents its upcoming live theatre production of “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds,” a powerful and thought-provoking play that explores the complexities of family relationships and the human capacity for resilience in the face of adversity. The production opens on May 12, with performances running through May 21. The show is sponsored by First Bank and Gulley’s Garden Center.
Directed by Jessie Dietzel and Amy Damone, this community theater production promises to be an emotionally charged and engaging experience for audiences.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by Paul Zindel, “The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds” has been praised for its insightful and deeply moving portrayal of a family struggling to cope with the challenges of poverty, abuse and neglect. The play centers on the lives of Beatrice and her two daughters, Ruth and Tillie, who live in a dilapidated house in a working-class neighborhood. Beatrice is an emotionally unstable and abusive mother, while Ruth is rebellious and angry, and Tillie is a shy and introverted girl who finds solace in her love for science and the natural world. Tillie’s fascination with the effects of gamma rays on marigolds serves as a metaphor for her own search for meaning and understanding in a world that often seems cruel and unforgiving.
The Sunrise Theater’s production features a talented cast of actors from the local community, including Kayden Holt, Shannon Helton, Rachel Board, Lorraine Edwards, and Lux Lipscomb.
The creative team behind this production is dedicated to bringing Zindel’s powerful story to life in a way that is both authentic and emotionally resonant. Dietzel and Damone are experienced directors with a passion for live theater, and they have assembled a talented cast and crew to bring this production to the stage.
“The Effects of Gamma Rays on Man in the Moon Marigolds”will be performed at the Sunrise Theater, at 250 NW Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines, on Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13, at 7 p.m., Sunday, May 14, at 3 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 and are available for purchase online at www.sunrisetheater.com or by calling the box office at (910) 692-3611.
This production promises to be a compelling and unforgettable experience, exploring themes of family, resilience, and the human spirit. Don’t miss your chance to see this powerful and thought-provoking play at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.