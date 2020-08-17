Since it’s safer to be outside, why not do your shopping in an open-air marketplace? The Sunrise Theater is launching a marketplace on the Sunrise Square this Saturday.
The marketplace is designed to provide Broad Street shoppers access to more local small businesses, artisans, and organizations. These vendors will have pop-up shops scattered around the Sunrise Square Saturday, Aug. 22, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The Sunrise plans to host the event on Saturdays for the next few months, weather permitting, according to MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise.
This first event will feature numerous local small businesses and organizations, including Ophidia Leather, Courtney’s Shoes, PineLife, Flowland Counter-Culture Outlet, Carolina Belle Boutique, McRae Designs, Chadds Ford Creations, Form V Chocolates, Forte Fitness, Cotton & Grain Boutique, Thyme and Place Cafe, Traveling Vineyard, Brian’s Mobile Auto Repair, Marie Marcele Boutique, the Sunrise Theater, Sandhills PRIDE and Pinecones Field Hockey Club.
The Sunrise Theater is carefully following health and safety guidelines. Vendors and shoppers will be required to wear masks at all times. The number of shoppers on the Sunrise Square will be monitored and controlled with separate entrances and exits. Pop-up shops will be spaced 10 to 15 feet apart for easier social distancing.
Local small businesses and artisans may contact the Sunrise to reserve a pop-up space for future dates. Local musicians who wish to entertain shoppers from the First Bank Stage at the Sunrise Square should also contact the Sunrise.
More information is available on SunriseTheater.com or by contacting the Sunrise at Information@SunriseTheater.com.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.