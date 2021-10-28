The Sunrise Theater is bringing two new documentaries to the Sunrise for one showing each — “The Gardener” Thursday, Nov. 4, and “Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes Thursday, Nov. 18.
Each film follows a distinct horticulturist and reflects upon the significance of gardening and its impact on our lives. Sandhills Horticultural Gardens is sponsoring both films. Tickets are on sale now. Movie-goers may purchase tickets to one film for $10 or both films as a package for $15. Showtime is 10 a.m. for both documentaries.
“The Gardener” is a film that follows influential gardener Frank Cabot shortly before his passing at the age of 86. Cabot recounts his personal quest for perfection at Les Quatre Vents, his 20-acre English style garden and summer estate that was opened to a film crew for the first time ever in 2009.
Nestled amongst the rolling hills of the Charlevoix County in Quebec, Les Quatre Vents has become one of the world’s foremost private gardens. Created over 75 years and three generations, it is an enchanted place of beauty and surprise, a horticultural masterpiece of the 21st century. Through the words of Cabot and his family, and with the participation of gardening experts and writers, the film looks back at this remarkable man's personal story and the artistic philosophy that gave birth to one of the greatest gardens in the world.
“Beatrix Farrand’s American Landscapes” follows award-winning public garden designer Lynden B. Miller, as she sets off to explore the remarkable life of America’s first female landscape architect Beatrix Farrand.
Farrand was responsible for some of the most celebrated gardens in the United States and helped create a distinctive American voice in landscape architecture. Although she created gardens for the rich and powerful, including John D. Rockefeller Jr., J.P. Morgan, and President Woodrow Wilson, she also was an early advocate for the value of public gardens and believed strongly in the power of the natural world to make people’s lives better.
Through the documentary, Miller journeys to iconic Farrand gardens, engaging designers, scholars, and horticulturists in a spirited dialogue about the meaning and importance of this ground-breaking early 20th-century woman. Lynden Miller’s experience as New York City’s most prominent public garden designer is woven into a wide-ranging biography of Farrand’s life and times.
Tickets for both films can be bought online at SunriseTheater.com, over the phone at (910) 692-3611, or at the Sunrise box office at 244 NW Broad St. in Southern Pines. To take advantage of $15 package deal, customers must call the Sunrise or buy tickets in person at the office. The Sunrise Office will be open Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6 p.m.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
